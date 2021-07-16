in World

Ebrard will participate this Friday in the UN Security Council

MEXICO CITY

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, is in New York, where he will participate this Friday in the session of the United Nations Security Council that this month is chaired by France.

The foreign minister will be accompanying the representative of Mexico, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, in the session that will address, among other issues, the protection of these humanitarian spaces in conflict zones.

The session will be attended by, among others, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

The UN General Assembly elected Mexico in June 2020 to occupy one of the non-permanent seats on the Security Council for the period 2021-2022.

jcs

