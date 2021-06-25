Ebrard sends a message of solidarity to Iván Duque after helicopter attack

MEXICO CITY.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard sent a message of solidarity to the Colombian president after the helicopter in which he was traveling was attacked.

Through his social networks, Ebrard indicated that Mexico rejects violence and supports the democratic institutions of Colombia.

Our solidarity with the Colombian people and its President Iván Duque in the face of the attack suffered by the helicopter in which he was traveling. Mexico rejects violence and supports Colombia’s democratic institutions, ”he wrote on Twitter.

ATTACK ON IVÁN DUQUE, PRESIDENT OF COLOMBIA

A commando attacked the helicopter where the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, was traveling with bullets this afternoon in the Norte de Santander region. According to information from local media, the president was unharmed after this attack by a group that has not yet been identified.

Through social networks it was reported that President Duque was moving from the municipality of Sardinata to Cúcuta. The Minister of the Interior, Daniel Palacios, and the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, were traveling in the same helicopter.