Ebrard offers condolences for Miami building collapse

MEXICO CITY

“Our sincere condolences to all those affected by the landslide in Surfside, Florida,” wrote Marcelo Ebrard, head of the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE).

“Mexico offers its solidarity and support in everything necessary for the work of the rescue corps,” he added on his Twitter account.

The Foreign Ministry announced yesterday that there are no Mexican citizens among the victims of the collapse of a building in Miami, Florida, which occurred on Thursday in one of the two 12-story condominium towers “Champlain Towers South”.

In a press release, he noted that at the moment the death of four people has been recorded, 120 are safe, 35 of whom were rescued, and 159 continue to be reported as missing, among Argentines, Paraguayans, Uruguayans and Venezuelans.

Message from México: pic.twitter.com/m0Fzv74bh3 – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) June 26, 2021

