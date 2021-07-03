Ebrard hopes that the Covid passport of the European Union does not affect Mexicans

SONORA.

At the end of his three-day work tour of France, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, said that he hopes that the European Union’s Covid passport will not affect Mexican citizens.

During a press conference in Paris, the Foreign Minister stressed that Mexico’s policy towards Covid-19 is more open, so vaccination is not assumed as a condition to allow travel because each biological has a different application protocol .

Marcelo Ebrard pointed out that, for now, Mexico does not plan to request a vaccination card from visitors so as not to affect tourism, so it will continue with the policy that international travelers have PCR tests.

Previously, the head of the SRE received four pre-Hispanic goods from the cultures of the West and the Gulf Coast of Mexico, which were in the hands of a French family.

The recovery of the pieces, which was formalized by signing a delivery certificate, is part of the government’s diplomatic efforts to protect the cultural heritage of Mexico in the world.

Three pieces from the western classical period (Nayarit) and another, older, from the Gulf of Mexico were restored to us today. We move forward every day to hinder illicit trafficking and recover our historical and cultural heritage, ”Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

The SRE announced in a press release that the results of the visit, which covered the bilateral political, commercial and cultural agenda, as well as the multilateral sphere, show the strength and breadth of the relationship between Mexico and France.

The Foreign Minister held a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in which he conveyed a cordial greeting from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the priorities of the Franco-Mexican bilateral relationship were discussed.

Secretary Ebrard also attended a working meeting with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in order to discuss the most relevant issues on the Franco-Mexican agenda and exchange views on the challenges that both countries face the COVID-19 pandemic ”, he stressed.

He added that the two foreign ministers, in a Joint Declaration, endorsed the importance of promoting universal access to vaccines against the pandemic, accessible to all nations.