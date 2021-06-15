Ebrard and Mayorkas address migration and border security issues

The Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, is already meeting with the Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, as part of a work agenda on his first international trip, which also includes a meeting with members of the security cabinet of the Government of Mexico and members of the private sector.

The officer arrived at the Secretary of Foreign Relations minutes before 10:30 in the morning, in the middle of a strong security device made up of 11 vehicles, including two units of the National Guard and motorcyclists from the capital police.

During the meeting with Foreign Minister Ebrard, Secretary Mayorkas will discuss border security, migration and the proposal to reopen to non-essential activities as of July or August, after Mexico advances in the vaccination of the population living in the six border states.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Mayorkas visits Mexico, and López Obrador begins his ‘morning’

For this purpose, it is contemplated to apply the vaccine up to 1.9 million people over 18 years of age in 39 municipalities of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

In this framework, it should be remembered that during the month of May the record of migrants detained at the border between Mexico and the United States was broken again, reaching a historical maximum of 180,034 people, which means the largest number of arrests, since March of 2001, when the border patrol detected 170 thousand migrants without official documents and also, greater than that of April of this 2021 when 178 thousand 622 people were insured, as reported by the Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP, for its acronym in English).

SECOND MEETING

In the same headquarters of the Chancellery, the Secretary of Internal Security will hold a meeting with the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez; General Luis Rodríguez Bucio, commander of the National Guard, commanders of the secretaries of National Defense and the Navy, as well as the head of the National Institute of Migration, Francisco Garduño.

On this occasion, they will talk about joint work in the fight against organized crime gangs dedicated to the trafficking of migrants, weapons and drugs.

After his meetings with members of the Mexican government, Secretary Mayorkas will meet with members of the private sector at the embassy and later offer a message at the capital airport before his return to Washington.

asc