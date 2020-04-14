The pandemic and its impact in the region worries international organizations due to the fragility of health systems and the difficulties in containing other diseases such as Ebola.

Another drama is added …

An emergency committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) began work to address the Ebola problem in the Congo and decide if it represents a public health emergency that concerns the international community.

The last patient with Ebola was discharged on March 9, but the WHO did not rule out new outbreaks. On Friday, April 10, reported a case of Ebola infection in the Congo, after there was no news of a new contagion since February, and the day before there was a second death from the disease.

The Ebola crisis exploded in this African nation in August 2018 and left more than 2,800 dead.

The emergency committees assess the diseases that arise in the different regions of the world and decide if it can affect the international community or only the countries where they are registered.

They also make recommendations to countries to contain diseases, such as travel or trade restrictions, in order to restrict international damage that they may cause.

15 thousand infected and counting

After Africa reached more than 15 thousand infections and more than 800 deathsThe first plane with medical supplies sent by the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived in the region.

The ship transported more than a million masks and individual protective equipment, aimed at health workers who directly attend cases.

In addition, the shipment has laboratory equipment to support the surveillance and detection of COVID-19.

“We have seen time and time again that our health workers are victims of infectious diseases while working in hospitals and sometimes die,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

The sanitary cargo was organized, donated and managed by the United Nations World Food Program, the Chinese Jack Ma Foundation, the African Union and some governments such as Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.

South Africa, among the most affected

South Africa leads the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic that emerged last December, the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) reported today.

In total, the continent registers just over 15 thousand cases of patients with COVID-19 and 815 deaths, of which South Africa has 2,272 infections and 27 deaths, followed by Egypt with 2,190 infections but much more deaths: 164.

Third is Algeria with one thousand 983 patients, 313 deaths, and fourthly, Morocco with one thousand 838 infections and 126 deaths.

Africa worries various international organizations due to the fragile condition of its health systems, some of which resent national confrontations such as in Libya.

The western part of the continent, particularly Ethiopia, faces the worst locust infestation in 25 years and 70 years in nations like Kenya.

In addition to this, last Friday a new case of Ebola was registered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, three days before the announcement of the end of the crisis due to this disease. (With information from Ntx)