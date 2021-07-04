Ebden and Stosur say goodbye to Wimbledon

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 03:45 CEST

The canadian Gabriela dabrowski, number 11 of the WTA and the Croatian Mate Pavic, number 1 of the ATP fulfilled the predictions by winning by 7-5 and 7 (10) -6 (8) in an hour and twenty-seven minutes to the Australians Matthew ebden Y Samantha Stosur, number 70 of the ATP and number 87 of the ATP respectively in the round of 32 of Wimbledon. With this result, Dabrowski and Pavic get the place for the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The losing pair managed to break the serve once, while the winners, on the other hand, managed to break it twice. In addition, Dabrowski and Pavic had a 75% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 76% of the service points, while their rivals had a 69% first serve and 6 double faults, managing to win 65% of points to serve.

In the round of 16, Dabrowski and Pavic will play against the American players Hayley carter Y Sander gille.

The tournament takes place in London between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 47 couples participate in the tournament.