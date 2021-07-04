Ebden and Smith remain at the gates of the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 17:15 CEST

The Ecuadorian Gonzalo escobar, number 52 of the ATP and the Uruguayan tennis player Ariel behar, number 53 of the ATP won by 7 (7) -6 (5), 6 (4) -7 (7) and 6-4 in two hours and twenty one minutes to the Australian players Matthew ebden Y John-Patrick Smith, number 70 of the ATP and number 73 of the ATP respectively in the round of 32 of Wimbledon. After this result, Escobar and Behar manage to qualify for the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The match data shows that Escobar and Behar, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, while the losing pair did it once. Likewise, in the first service Escobar and Behar had 83% effectiveness and achieved 70% of the service points, while the data of their opponents is 72% effective and 74% of points obtained at service. Finally, in terms of penalties, the qualified players committed 3 double faults and their rivals made a double fault.

In the round of 16 Escobar and Behar will face the Americans Rajeev ram Y Joe salisbury.

The tournament Wimbledon Doubles Masc. It is carried out on an outdoor lawn and a total of 64 couples face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 28 to July 11 in London.