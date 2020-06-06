The tension and uncertainty that always generates in an electoral year usually crosses all the sectors that make up the economy of a country. In Argentina, for example, economic indices are far from ideal.

However, some companies often think and develop ideas to get at least a rebound before the end of the year celebrations.

This time, for example, the marketplace site eBay announced a project for small Argentine retailers to start selling their products to the world, especially, before the start of the Christmas shopping season.

Argentine sellers interested in making the most of Christmas shopping can contact CrececoneBay.com, a educational platform and information center in Spanish created by eBay to incorporate new sellers to the platform.

The platform It also aims to increase sales of existing users through a series of courses, tutorials, infographics and documents to guide them through the sales process step by step..

The objective is that small local merchants join the possibility of exporting their products through their platform, especially to the United States. In that sense, It is estimated that 2019 will be the first Christmas season in which e-commerce will move about US $ 1 billion only for e-commerce sales.

The requirement to take into account

There is a key point that Argentine retailers should take into account before promoting their products on this platform: Items must cost less than $ 800 (over $ 50,000 at current exchange rate), the maximum amount established by the United States authorities so that items are not subject to duties or taxes.

So far this year, Argentine sellers already present on eBay were able to locate much of their stock in markets like those of United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and France. The most chosen categories? Watches, records, paintings, stamps, video games and fine jewelry.

Also, from eBay they recommended that luxury items such as handbags and watches are well traded in the United States. But there’s also room for collectibles like soccer jerseys, stamps, collectibles, paintings, antiques, and comics. Being quoted in US dollars and being unique products usually have an interesting international demand.

The platform explained that 100% of Argentine sellers present on eBay.com export and reach an average of 29 foreign markets per year.

“The technology created a new retail landscape that is not just online, but global, inclusive and accessible to companies of all shapes and sizes,” he explained. Xavier Aguirre, Senior Business Development Manager, eBay Latin America.

“Thanks to global online markets like eBay, never before have there been more opportunities for Argentine SMEs to engage in world trade and take advantage of consumer demand for Christmas shopping outside their local economies“, full.