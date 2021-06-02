Ebay no longer allows its sellers to use Paypal

06/02/2021 at 09:31 CEST

SPORT.es

New terms of use have come into effect for eBay, which means that online auction house will now pay sellers directly instead of through PayPal. PayPal was acquired by eBay at its inception in 2002, and the two firms have worked in partnership since then.

The changes mean that while eBay buyers can still pay with PayPal, sellers will be paid directly in your bank accounts. But some sellers have threatened to stop using the service during the move. The EBay forums have several posts from sellers saying they are reluctant to use the new system and give eBay direct debit access to their personal bank accounts.

But the new terms, effective as of June 1, say the new “managed payments” system is mandatory and that the company has the power to limit or eliminate listings of sellers who refuse to use it.