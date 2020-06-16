US federal authorities reported that six former eBay employees were charged with terrorizing and intimidating a couple who ran an online newsletter that published an article about company-related litigation.

By: Drafting

UNITED STATES.- Six former employees of ebay Inc. were accused to make a Bell for terrorize and intimidate to the editors of a bulletin online using threats and disturbing packets to his house, which included the fetus of a pig and roaches alive, federal authorities reported Monday.

Several executives were upset by the coverage of the bulletin website, so their employees set out to harass the couple who ran it, sending home a real pig fetus, a bloody pig mask, a funeral wreath, a box with roaches Alive, a book on how to overcome the death of a spouse, a funeral wreath and other alarming articles, authorities said.

In addition to the shipment of shady items, the then employees – none of whom still work today for the San José company – harassed the couple on Twitter both in public and with private messages.

They also posted a public message on the popular Craiglist portal in which they claimed that the victims practiced dating and were looking for other people with whom to have sex.

The employees also sent pornographic magazines with her husband’s name to her neighbor’s house and planned to break into the garage of the couple to install a GPS device to detect all movement in your car, authorities added.

« This was a systematic and determined effort by employees of a major company to harass a couple in Natick, all because they published content that company executives did not like, » the US attorney for Massachusetts told reporters, Andrew Lelling.

« For a time they succeeded, psychologically devastating these victims for weeks, while they desperately tried to find out what was going on and stop it, » he added.

Court documents detail how two members of the company’s executive leadership team organized a plot to persecute the company. couple after the bulletin electronic or « newsletter » on electronic commerce published in August 2019 on the judicial problems of ebay.

An executive who is not identified in the court documents sent a text message to another unidentified executive saying, « We are going to crush this lady, » according to the dossier.

To James Baugh of San Jose, California, who was the senior director of safety and security for ebay, and David Harville of New York City, who was director of global resilience for ebayThey are charged with conspiracy to commit cyberbullying and conspiracy to pressure witnesses, which could carry penalties of up to five years in prison.

The others former employees of ebay accused They are Stephanie Popp, a former senior global intelligence manager; Brian Gilbert, former Senior Special Operations Manager for the Global Security Team at ebay; Stephanie Stockwell, former manager of the Global Intelligence Center at ebay; and Veronica Zea, a former contractor for ebay who worked as an intelligence analyst at the Center for Global Intelligence.

The court documents did not include the names of his lawyers, so it was not possible to obtain their comments.

(With information from AP and .)