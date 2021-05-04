In recent months, the number of companies worldwide that have decided to enter the crypto world has grown exponentially. And it is that, given the massive increase in the adoption of the main cryptocurrencies in the market, companies can no longer ignore this sector of the economy. Reaching the point where even eBay flirts with cryptocurrencies as the Documenting Bitcoin account comments in the Tweet of the day:

Ebay looks to cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies have long been the big ones ignored by traditional companies. Which did not see in this type of digital assets a reliable means to carry out buying and selling operations for their products and services. Taking it to be very complex for years to get a company that accepted crypto assets such as Bitcoin as a means of payment.

This began to change last year, when faced with the increase in the use of cryptocurrencies, as well as their importance in traditional financial markets. Companies, especially in the digital world, have begun to create mechanisms for their users to be able to use cryptocurrencies within their ecosystems. Highlighting in this sense the initiatives of Tesla to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment for their cars, and PayPal, opening a crypto asset custody service.

And now, these initiatives would be taking one more step in the world of electronic commerce, after the CEO of eBay confirmed that his company is considering creating a mechanism for users to pay for their purchases in cryptocurrencies. Which would effectively allow the use of crypto assets to acquire physical goods, and not just digital products.

Although at the moment this does not mean that this payment option will effectively be implemented, since eBay only flirts with cryptocurrencies. Considering the trajectory that the crypto world has had in recent months. Most likely, the company must indeed enter the crypto market if it wants to remain competitive against other companies in the sector.

