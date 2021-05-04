eBay explores the world of NFTs, will you get into it?

Today Jamie Iannone, eBay’s CEO, was interviewed by CNBC where he assured that the company is studying crypto payment options for its customers and, in addition, it explores the world of NFTs.

eBay sees potential in crypto industry and NFTs

According to the CNBC interview, Iannone explained that the company seeks payment options using crypto. But in addition, eBay explores the opportunities to enable non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, on the platform.

Note that this would allow eBay to auction NFT, but they seek to do it in a simple way.

In this regard, Iannone explained to CNBC that one of the best things about eBay is that when there is a new trend, it just shows up on eBay. Therefore, given the rise of NFTs, eBay wants to add it to its platform.

A curious aspect is that there are currently offers for the sale of Bitcoin on its platform. However, eBay does not specifically sanction such auctions. In this way, the integration of cryptos and NFTs will make the company’s foray into the crypto ecosystem official.

Digital Currency Group Buys More Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares

Today Digital Currency Group, parent company of Grayscale Investment, announced that it is now authorized to purchase up to $ 750 million in crypto shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

However, this does not oblige the company to acquire a certain number of shares in any period, and it can be extended, modified or discontinued at any time.

Therefore, the crypto company explained that purchases will depend on several factors; These include levels of available cash, the price of shares and market conditions.

The leading crypto is less volatile than some stocks! Says Binance CEO

Today Changpeng Zhao, CEO of the crypto exchange Binance, had a conversation with Bloomberg TV where he argued that the volatility of crypto is not very different, in fact, from the situation in the stock market.

Therefore, Zhao assured that volatility is present in all markets, not just crypto.

Crypto.com will use CipherTrace’s crypto tool to comply with regulations

Crypto.com announced today that it will become the first crypto exchange to implement a solution to meet Financial Action Task Force requirements.

This thanks to the CipherTrace tool, called Traveler, which will help Crypto.com to comply with the “Travel Rule”.

“The stakes are high for crypto businesses when it comes to meeting compliance standards, with fees and even jail time down the line,” explained Dave Jevans, CEO of CipherTrace.

In a few lines …

Ethereum Foundation developer Tim Beiko has announced the date of the next cryptocurrency blockchain hard fork. The adoption of DeFi on Binance Smart Chain reaches new highs.

