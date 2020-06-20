A married couple in charge of an e-commerce newsletter published criticism of eBay and the response of some company employees was to harass journalists, which is why two of the six alleged conspirators have now been arrested and face federal charges of cyberbullying. The defendants include six eBay executives, including James Baugh, the then-senior director of security and protection, David Harville, who was director of global resilience, and Steven Wymer, the company’s former chief communications officer.

A statement by a Special Agent from the Boston FBI Division Cyber ​​Crimes Squad details that the then eBay employees seriously referred to their harassment campaign as an “operation” and its victims as “targets,” and warned each other. to delete related messages or “everyone will be fired”. Apparently they got all their movie ideas because they resorted to sending nasty things to the couple’s house, including pornography, a bloody pig’s head Halloween mask, boxes of cockroaches and live spiders, funeral wreaths, and books on how to survive. to the loss of a spouse.

As if this was not enough, the employees traveled to the place where the couple lived and intended to break into the garage and install a tracking system in their car, but this effort apparently failed because the local police department, warned by the complaints from the couple, he placed an undercover officer in front of the house. What’s more, the former eBay executives planned to help the couple “investigate” their stalkers with the intention that good news of the company would appear in the newsletter. To do this, they created fake Twitter accounts, posing as eBay sellers who were also being harassed, and offered to help the police find the culprits. They did not take into account that the authorities were able to trace the accounts. Even one of the employees, who had been a police officer, tried to convince investigators that it was the couple who harassed eBay employees and even offered to carry files with alleged evidence. In this regard, eBay issued a statement specifying that the situation was reported last August and that all the employees involved were dismissed in September. A spokesperson said: “eBay does not tolerate this type of behavior, apologizes to the affected people and regrets having been subjected to this.”

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad