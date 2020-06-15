EBay employees also sent a bloody pig’s Halloween mask to the journalists’ home.

According to the FBI, the intention of this terror campaign by brand executives was to force them to write favorable articles

Among the culprits are the ex-senior director of security and the global resilience leader of the e-commerce company

The relationship between information professionals and private organizations is not always friendly. Of course, many times they have a respectful enough interaction, since they depend on each other to carry out their communication tasks. But sometimes, especially when the brand image is at stake, things can become hostile. And there are very special occasions where even journalists are at great risk.

Such is the case of a couple in the United States (USA). According to the AP, the informants had a newsletter where they got to launch information that was not liked by some eBay employees. Several brand executives launched a major terror campaign to scare them away and leave the company alone. His actions include sending live spiders and cockroaches by mail, bringing pornographic magazines in his name to neighbors, and so on.

Federal authorities have just put six brand employees on trial for conspiring to cyberbullying, cyberstalking and removing witnesses. According to documents filed against eBay executives, the pair of journalists was filing legal proceedings against the ecommerce site. According to the same company, as soon as it found out about these activities last September, it immediately fired all the executives.

Employees and their effect on the brand image

Although this case is particularly disturbing, on other occasions, the employees of a brand contribute to giving it a bad image before the world. For example, Interjet faced a small controversy after one of its collaborators was beaten with one of the clients. Last August, several employees revealed the small traps of their employers to deceive the consumer. Some conflicts have even gone to trial.

But eBay’s case with these collaborators and its terror campaign against these journalists is very particular. According to the same brand executives, the actions were carried out with the aim of « pleasing management ». The above not only reveals very reckless and unprofessional thinking on the part of the aggressors. It also shows that there are no adequate communication systems for employees to understand their superiors.

Clear and easy-to-use communication channels between the base and the top of the pyramid are essential for a brand. Otherwise, you don’t just run the risk of incidents like this disturbing terror campaign against journalists. The same business will not be able to reach its full potential in the long term. This, because the indications and goals are not understood correctly and each unit of the organization works on its own.

Other reputation concerns

Sure, employees aren’t the only thing the brand should review if it wants its image to be the best for the rest of the industry. It is also crucial, as the IMSS demonstrated, that the highest circle of the organization is a true example for the rest of the institution to follow. At the same time, it is important to attend to consumer complaints, as the case of Femsa shows. Or, learn to lead a healthy relationship with politics.

But since it is the employees who effectively make up the brand, they are easily the most important and easy-to-care element for companies. According to the Institute for Public Relations, employees can be turned into true company ambassadors. In Bernstein Crisis Management data, it also has to do with how interested they are in their activities. And several studies suggest that these two factors are interrelated.

