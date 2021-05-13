eBay allows NFT trading on the platform

According to a Reuters announcement, major online marketplace eBay has introduced non-fungible token (NFT) auctions on its platform.

At the moment, collectible sports and comic cards and artwork are on sale. Likewise, the company will implement the auction mechanism for selected users, who meet certain requirements.

In this regard, Jordan Sweetnam, eBay’s Senior Vice President for North America said in a blog post: “In the coming months, eBay will add new options that will bring Blockchain (NFT) -based collectibles to our platform.”

“This is just the beginning. This initial release will help us learn more about what is important to our community. ”

Certainly the announcement comes after eBay CEO Jamie Iannone, in an interview with CNBC, reported that the company was exploring new opportunities in the world of NFTs. In addition, he suggested the possibility of payments with cryptocurrencies in the future.

“One of the best things is that when there is a new trend, it just shows up on eBay.”

He also expressed: “We are always looking for the most relevant forms of payment. And, we will continue to evaluate that in the future. We do not have immediate plans, but cryptocurrency is something we are monitoring.

eBay allows trading of NFTs

In fact, eBay is joining the NFTs furor. And, since May 11, it already allows the sale on its platform for digital collectibles.

As a fun fact, it becomes the first e-commerce company to take advantage of the recent frenzy around NFTs.

According to Reuters, eBay is allowing the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for digital collectibles. For example, business cards, images and video clips on your platform.

Currently, trading cards in NFT format can be found on eBay, which range in price from $ 5 to $ 1,000. Many of them are related to the world of sports, although there are also others related to comics and art.

In the short term, according to Reuters, an inventory of NFT will be made available to users who meet eBay standards. To buy and sell these tokens in various categories.

Additionally, Sweetnam commented that they will make a change in policies and tools. Precisely, to address the considerations applied to the commercialization of said digital collectibles.

Sure enough, if eBay ends up opening up NFT trading to its 187 million users, collectible tokens have a chance to enter a new mass market.

Finally, thousands of projects with NFT have exploded in the crypto space in recent months. The introduction of tokens in a market like eBay, has the potential to keep the fever going for longer. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment box.

I close with this phrase from Jamie Iannone: “Everything that is collectible has been on eBay for decades. And it will continue to be for decades to come. “

