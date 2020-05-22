To help local small businesses go digital and survive the crisis stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, e-commerce giant eBay launched the “My 24/7 Business” program, offering them training and special benefits to get started to export online Read Hot Sale: tips to take care of your money and buy insurance

“We launched the campaign () thinking about all those small and medium-sized companies that need support today. Today they are looking for alternatives to sell, because many only had physical presence and we want to support them in their transition to a digital channel,” he explained in an interview. Xavier Aguirre, senior manager in business development and exports for eBay Latin America.

eBay launched its program to help local small businesses go digital and survive crises stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Pixabay

Participating companies will get a Premium or Super Store for three months for free with which they can upload up to 10,000 ads, receive a training program, and access to three personalized consultancies.

“It will go hand in hand with the best practices we have on the site so that from the beginning they can know how to use the platform in the best way, all these SMEs are qualified in the best way, and they can have a more sustainable business over time, “he explained.

In addition, eBay will give you 50,000 additional free ads to promote your business. The program has a budget of 5 million pesos, with which they plan to support 100 businesses. So far, they have received 25 registrations.

Businesses interested in participating must fill out an online form by July 31, and answer a call to complete the information. Once the application is submitted, they will go through a quick assessment to select the ones that have the potential to take better advantage of the program, depending on their line of business, and experience with selling online. As a requirement, they must have an inventory of more than 100 items.

“Those that we see that are very successful are the whole issue of automobile and motorcycle parts (), in the fashion part, we have sellers that offer from artisan silver jewelry to some sellers that have famous brands () and on the other hand we have like this type of collectible items, from artisan masks, custom patches, () bags and watches, “he said.

On the other hand, perishable foods and products with very large volumes are difficult to export through eBay. If selected, companies will receive a confirmation email, and the integration process will immediately begin, in which they will learn everything they need to open their store and start selling.

“We do it to promote and take advantage of this sales channel, it is very focused on exports, but it is also a very good opportunity to look for new markets and new buyers, on eBay we have 174 million buyers in 190 markets,” he said.

Additionally, in support of its sellers, eBay announced that it will adjust its policies to protect its ratings, so until June 20 they will not be penalized for late deliveries or order cancellations due to the limitations that postal and customs services could face due to the pandemic.

