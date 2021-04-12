Known as “The Blonde Bomber”, this beautiful warrior has not had an easy life, but she has managed to prevail. And in addition to being a good boxer, she dazzles audiences with her statuesque physique and flawless face.
As a girl she lived in a troubled neighborhood and has encountered all kinds of obstacles “because she is a woman and a blonde.” He practiced karate, played soccer, did kickboxing, bodybuilding, and now boxing. He likes mechanics. She is currently a math teacher at a school in Sydney, as well as a professional boxer.
Now let’s enjoy it with some photos, to relax and be attentive, because both in boxing, and perhaps one day in MMA, this woman showed bravery and guarantees the show.
Simply beauty
Training full
Making gloves
More training
Soccer fan
In the sauna bath
Covid-19 check-up session / courtesy Matchroom
Courtesy: Mark Robinson / Matchroom
Courtesy: Mark Robinson / Matchroom
Courtesy: Mark Robinson / Matchroom
When I was a bodybuilder
Giving interview
Arming the fist
Weighing 1
Weighing 2
Ready to go train for a bit
I take a selfie for my fans
And another selfie …
Excited about the future championship
Deluded
Imposing
Resting after hard training
Never letting my guard down
After a tough defeat, leaving everything for the title
Thinking new strategies
Total sexy
Waiting for rivals
The post Ebanie Bridges, the statuesque Australian boxer, in photos appeared first on MMA.uno, # 1 In Spanish Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) news ..