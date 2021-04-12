Known as “The Blonde Bomber”, this beautiful warrior has not had an easy life, but she has managed to prevail. And in addition to being a good boxer, she dazzles audiences with her statuesque physique and flawless face.

As a girl she lived in a troubled neighborhood and has encountered all kinds of obstacles “because she is a woman and a blonde.” He practiced karate, played soccer, did kickboxing, bodybuilding, and now boxing. He likes mechanics. She is currently a math teacher at a school in Sydney, as well as a professional boxer.

Now let’s enjoy it with some photos, to relax and be attentive, because both in boxing, and perhaps one day in MMA, this woman showed bravery and guarantees the show.

Simply beauty

Training full

Making gloves

More training

Soccer fan

In the sauna bath

Covid-19 check-up session / courtesy Matchroom

Courtesy: Mark Robinson / Matchroom

Courtesy: Mark Robinson / Matchroom

Courtesy: Mark Robinson / Matchroom

When I was a bodybuilder

Giving interview

Arming the fist

Weighing 1

Weighing 2

Ready to go train for a bit

I take a selfie for my fans

And another selfie …

Excited about the future championship

Deluded

Imposing

Resting after hard training

Never letting my guard down

After a tough defeat, leaving everything for the title

Thinking new strategies

Total sexy

Waiting for rivals

The post Ebanie Bridges, the statuesque Australian boxer, in photos appeared first on MMA.uno, # 1 In Spanish Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) news ..