Ebanie Bridges, from weighing in lingerie to ending the fight with bloodied blood and a shattered eye

It was news before and after the fight. The australian Ebanie Bridges She generated all kinds of comments during the weigh-in, by staying on the scale in a thong and in lingerie, which did not like very much even her rival, the British Shannon courtenay nor to many fans considering that it was out of place. “

It is said that they want women’s boxing to have a larger audience, I want that too, but for other reasons. There are women who gave everything to get to where we boxers are now and not so that we have to talk about underwear. I have a 14-year-old daughter and I want to talk about my job, boxing, not showing off my body, “he complained. Courtenay.

Later, on the ring, the fights were tough and spectacular, with a Shannon Courtenay who punished her opponent a lot and with an Ebanie Bridges who sold her defeat dearly. A tough fight that left physical scars on the face of ‘Blonde Bomber’ and that even caused the popular speaker David diamond ask for a unanimous applause for both fighters before reading the verdict of the judges. After which Courtenay was proclaimed world bantamweight champion for the World Boxing Association (WBA) by unanimous decision: 97-94, 98-92 and 98-92.

The cordiality prevailed during the fight and after it between both fighters in the locker room. What can I say? Bridges wondered. “I couldn’t win the title, but I fought with all my heart. congratulations to Shanny. It takes two to tango and I really hope we did. I said we would and it showed that pretty women fight hard too. I hope it was entertaining, “wrote the Australian from her Twitter account.

This Saturday was the first fight that the ‘aussie’ of New South Wales after his first five victories, which allows him to present a record of 5 (2KOs) -1-0; while ‘The Baby Face Assassin’ He added his second consecutive victory for a total of 7 victories, three of them by chloroform, and one loss, the one he suffered against Rachel Ball in August of last year.