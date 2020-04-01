The three share a series of technical characteristics

The Chiron brushes the 500 km / hour of top speed

The last three decades have had as many protagonists on the part of Bugatti. The EB110 for the 90s, the Veyron for the ’00s – although his life was extended a little more – and the Chiron for today. We review each of them.

Who has not dreamed of ever having a Bugatti? It is one of the most admired brands in the world, and that 99.9% of humanity will never have one. In fact, a large percentage won’t even see one live in their life. But it’s the same. He EB110, the Veyron and the Chiron are known worldwide.

These three ‘hyerpcars’ have been the big three stars in the manufacturer’s firmament in modern times. One for the 90’s, the second for the 21st century and part of the following and the third precisely for the current one. Now Bugatti brings them together in an ideal photo shoot to review the times of quarantine and confinement that we have to live. All-wheel drive, four turbos, carbon monocoque, many horses … Bugatti in its purest form!

Bugatti EB110

At the beginning of the 90’s Roman Artioli shaped the EB110, Bugatti’s first hypercar of the new era. Yet his connection to the past was evident from the name. EB because they are the initials of Ettore Bugatti, and 110 for his 110th birthday. It was presented on September 15, 1991, just the day of such a name day of Ettore.

He Bugatti EB110 It featured a lightweight carbon monocoque weighing 125 kilos. It claims to be the first series car made of this material. Others such as aluminum or magnesium, the latter present in the rims, were also used.

The motor that powered the Bugatti EB110 It was a 3.5-liter V12 with four turbos whose injection cut was at 8,250 revolutions per minute. The Super Sport version came to deliver 670 horses power.

In 1995 Bugatti had only produced 96 units of the EB 110 in its GT version, to which another 40 of the Super sport. The latter is one of the most valued cars in the world today. As a curiosity, last year 2.03 million euros were paid in an auction for one.

BUGATTI VEYRON

He Bugatti Veyron It was launched in 2005, again with a carbon monocoque to save as much weight as possible, among other things. However, its great claim was the engine, since it was the first serial car that crossed the 1,000 horse barrier. Specifically, the propeller 8.0 liter W16 that equipped delivered 1,001 horses and a maximum torque of 1,500 Newton meter.

Another of the data that caught the attention of Bugatti Veyron from the beginning it was its maximum speed, which exceeded by seven 400 km / hour. The acceleration from 0 to 100 km / hour completed it in just 2.5 seconds, but it took only 7.3 seconds to reach 200.

In 2010 Bugatti would give the Veyron a new twist with the arrival of the version Super sport. The engine was the same, but it delivered 1,200 horsepower, enough to set what was then the record for top speed achieved by a serial car: 431,072 kilometers / hour.

Bugatti manufactured 450 units of the Veyron, among which 48 were included with the last name Super Sport. All of them were built by hand until 2015. Currently you can still find units in the second-hand market, but their price has grown between 30 and 35% compared to what they had when leaving the dealership.

BUGATTI CHIRON

He Bugatti Chiron It came in 2016 to replace the Veyron, an easy company. The jump was less than the one given between the EB110 and this one, but of course, showing up with a 1,500 horsepower and 1,600 Newton meter motor was a declaration of intent. It was, yes, the same block that released its predecessor.

In the sprint from 0 to 100 km / hour the Bugatti Chiron only leads the Veyron by a tenth of a second, but it makes up for it by reaching 200 km / hour in 6.1 seconds, almost one and a half less. The 300 reaches them in 13.1 seconds.

The top speed of Bugatti Chiron also deserves comment. It is limited to 420 kilometers per hour as standard, but it is known that it can achieve much more. In fact, the French firm has squeezed its stem to the maximum until it reached 490,484 kilometers / hour. It goes without saying that the 500 are already in the minds of the French manufacturer’s bosses for a successor who already has an expected arrival date.

The production of 500 units of the Bugatti Chiron is planned, of which 250 have already been built and delivered. The price of each one? 2.65 million euros, taxes apart.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.