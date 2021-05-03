Eating too much salt weakens the immune system

Eating too much salt not only affects the cardiovascular functions of the body, such as blood pressure, but it can also weaken the immune system and impair the way immune cells cope with disease-causing pathogens.

The presence of sodium in food is so common that sometimes it is difficult to calculate the amount of salt we consume daily, but this research warns that it is necessary to be more careful with the amount of this seasoning present in our diet.

It is well known that salt can alter blood pressure and promote hypertension, in addition to promoting fluid retention and preventing weight loss, but a study by German experts has found that it can also hinder the functions of the immune system and hinder its ability to defend the body against pathogens and infections.

The research, published in the journal Circulation, found that, three hours after subjecting cells of the immune system to high concentrations of salt, their metabolism is altered in such a way that these cells consume less oxygen and produce less adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is the fuel that cells throughout the body feed on.

ATP is produced in the mitochondria, which is the part of the cell where energy is produced after performing complex biochemical processes known as the “respiratory chain” of the cell. But the consumption of salt inhibits these processes and prevents the respiratory chain from being carried out optimally.

In addition, high concentrations of sodium affect the functioning of macrophages, which are cells of the immune system specialized in the detection and destruction of bacteria and other harmful organisms that can affect the human body. Other affected cells are monocytes, which are a type of white blood cell of the immune system that fights infection.

So how much salt can we consume?

To carry out their research, among other experiments, the researchers measured the amount of salt present in the blood of several male participants after eating pizza from an Italian restaurant, and found that the effects of high salt consumption usually last an average of three hours. This finding implies that, fortunately, the negative effects of a high salt intake can be short-lived, so limiting salt intake in food can have many immediate benefits.

Nutrition experts recommend consuming just five to six grams of salt daily, that is, the equivalent of one level teaspoon. But be very careful: this amount must also consider the amount of hidden salt in processed foods which generally contain large amounts of sodium.