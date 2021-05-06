Eating too much salt weakens the immune system, new study reveals

Salt has more harmful consequences than we thought: it also reduces the effectiveness of the immune system.

In 2013, the Mexico City government issued an overwhelming ban. From that moment on, the restaurants, inns and inexpensive kitchens they could not put a salt shaker on the tables. The measure was presented as a definitive way to counteract the custom: in Mexico, as in the world, eating salt is an everyday thing.

Even since then, the health authorities were clear that the excessive consumption of this leads to significant health problems. Almost 8 years after this restriction was established, the trend has not been reversed. On the contrary: today we have scientific evidence that this habit weakens the immune system. In times of COVID-19, this conditioning takes on a different relevance.

To eat or not to eat salt? That is the question.

The problem is in the habit: it is common that, even before tasting food, we take the salt shaker to season it. This act is highly harmful for people who, in addition to presenting hypertension in the long run, show a significant weakening in the amount of energy your cells produce.

According to the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in Berlin, eating salt in excess suppresses mitochondrial activity. This is the organelle in charge of producing energy. Apparently, it is affected with irregularities in sodium supply that the body receives.

In addition to blood pressure disorders and an increased risk of cardiovascular accidents, these harmful habits also impact the body at the cellular level. Among others of the derived ailments, there are osteoporosis, stomach cancer and various kidney diseases, according to Live Science coverage. They are not the only ones.

An enemy of the immune system

Perhaps the one that most worries scientists today is the immune system. This is how Markus Kleinewietfeld, associate professor at Hasselt University in Belgium, explains in his article for the journal Circulation:

“Of course, the first thing you think about is cardiovascular risk,” the research co-author said in a statement. “But several studies have shown that salt can affect immune cells in a number of ways.”

According to the expert, if salt interrupts immune function for a long period of time, it could generate inflammatory or autoimmune diseases in the body. Among them, monocytes may be the most affected. These are the precursor cells that identify and eat pathogens that enter the body.

After an extensive study, the researchers realized that the higher the salt intake, the less the mitochondria would function properly. However, if the person stops eating salt, the organelle can operate normally again. at full throttle.

This restorative effect is not life-long. In contrast, mitochondria that get too much salt for a long time may not fully recover. Today, researchers hope to understand whether salt can affect other cells. Meanwhile, they widely recommend modifying the diet towards horizons less saline.

