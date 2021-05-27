Eating too much hummus can be detrimental to digestive health



Hummus is a chickpea paste that is characterized by its high content of protein, fiber, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. Eating more than 4.5 tablespoons can lead to digestive conditions.

Photo: Image by Firas Hassoun on Pixabay / Pixabay

Hummus has been positioned as a complete and healthy food. It is one of the most representative dishes / appetizers in Arab gastronomy and consists of a chickpea cream cooked with lemon juice, which includes tahini paste (ground sesame seeds, with water, lemon juice and salt) and olive oil. . Although there are different variants depending on the region, its list of basic ingredients and rich in essential nutrients has positioned it as a very nutritious food, ideal for taking care of health and losing weight. Based on that, it’s okay to eat too much hummus and not worry about its health effects. However, recent news comes to surprise us, since it has been proven that Eating too much hummus can cause gastrointestinal inflammation.

This not so well known fact came to light thanks to an interview that the nutrition portal Eat This, No That, held with the renowned nutritionist Heather Hanks. Who points out that hummus being a product made with chickpeas can cause digestive problems, being a legume in many cases it is usually difficult to digest and thus induces gastrointestinal inflammation.

What is gastrointestinal inflammation? According to a study by Gastroenterology Research and Practice, which was published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information: it is a biological response that occurs in the digestive tract when the organ comes into contact with “Pathogens, damaged or irritant cells.” In fact, it is a condition that is often related to inflammatory diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, among others. The truth is that they undoubtedly usually manifest with symptoms such as pain, bloating, gas, diarrhea, bloating and constipation.

According to nutritional information released in the USDA Food Data Central reports, what happens with commercial hummus is that it contains 15 grams of fiber per tablespoon. While there is no doubt that ensuring adequate fiber intake is one of the most important nutritional tools to take care of health, improve cardiovascular, digestive and intestinal function, and of course to lose weight Overdoing it is not recommended! Taking into account the specifications of the Mayo Clinic Academic Medical Center, to eat a balanced diet: women should try to eat at least 21 grams of fiber per day and men should consume at least 30 grams.

There is data released in a report by Medical News Today, in which it is endorsed that eating more than 70 grams of fiber a day usually causes notorious digestive problems. This would mean that eat more than 4.5 tablespoons of hummus can put the good digestive and intestinal balance at risk. Reality? It’s easy enough to eat more hummus than necessary, considering that it is usually consumed as a sauce to complement vegetables, French fries, with pita bread and tortilla chips. If to this we add that many foods with which hummus is usually accompanied are rich in fiber, the results can be devastating. Another aspect to consider is that not all people have the same resistance to fibray this is an aspect that is related to their eating habits. Therefore the effects of an excess of hummus are usually more noticeable in people who eat little fiber.

Therefore, the recommendation of the specialists is not to stop eating hummus, rather it is to be cautious with the quantities, a good advice for those who start consuming it is integrate two tablespoons per day and always accompany it with plenty of water intake to help move fiber in the body. The truth is that hummus is a very healthy food, especially when it is made in an artisanal or homemade way. In fact, according to market research published by 360 Research Reports, this classic Middle Eastern dish was valued at $ 811.9 million in 2020 and is expected to exceed $ 1 billion by 2026.

Finally hummus is a great low-calorie alternative to fill the diet with nutrientsAbove all, it is a great ally for people who follow a vegetarian diet. It is also an extraordinary source of protein, fiber, slowly absorbed carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals, which benefit health in many ways. It is considered a food of immense satiating potentialThanks to this, it is a great ally to reduce appetite and prevents us from overeating, in addition, chickpeas are considered a low glycemic index food and thanks to this it regulates blood glucose. Last but not least hummus is a food with great prebiotic properties, which is why it intervenes in a positive way in the functioning of the immune system and helps us fight physical and mental health diseases. The best of all is that it is easy to integrate into the diet and it goes well with many daily dishes, so you already know that to obtain its long list of benefits, moderation is important.

