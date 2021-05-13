Eating Peach Has All These Amazing Health Benefits | Life

The peach season has already started in Spain, so now it has a delicious taste and a cheaper price. We tell you all the health benefits that it offers you to include in your diet.

We all know that we have to eat at least five servings of fruit and vegetables a day. To satisfy these needs, it is best to resort to seasonal foods, since they are at their optimal harvest time and we can enjoy excellent taste and quality at a generally cheaper price.

As we see in the ComeFruta portal calendar, from the month of May until September is the peach season in Spain. Therefore, from now on and throughout the summer is the best time to consume this fruit.

Next we are going to detail the health benefits of eating peaches so that you include it in your diet:

It’s loaded with nutrients. The peach provides vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin K, potassium, copper, niacin, magnesium, and fiber. In addition, they are loaded with antioxidants that help protect the body from aging and some diseases. May promote digestion. The peach fiber promotes good digestion and relieves constipation, especially if consumed with the skin. May reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. The peach has compounds that can support the health of the heart and the circulatory system, reducing risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, including high blood pressure, triglycerides and cholesterol levels. Of course, the studies are limited and more research is needed.

Can protect the skin. Peach compounds can help maintain skin health, protect it from sun damage, and promote hydration. However, more research is needed to study these effects. May reduce allergy symptoms. Studies suggest that compounds in peach can help prevent the release of histamines into the blood and reduce allergy symptoms. In addition, they can also limit the inflammation that usually accompanies allergic reactions. More human studies are needed to investigate the extent of these effects.