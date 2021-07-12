Eating one day and fasting the next, an effective way to lose extra pounds?

Intermittent fasting, which consists of alternating periods of fasting with periods of eating, has become one of the most popular strategies for losing weight. There are many intermittent fasting programs, from partial fasting to the popular 5: 2 diet (eat 5 days a week and fast 2 days) or alternate day fasting (eat one day and fast the next).

Many people who have tried intermittent fasting techniques claim that fasting schedules are relatively easy to adopt and adhere to, and theories suggest that a one-day fast can trigger beneficial changes in metabolism that promote weight loss.

However, few studies have examined the specific effects of intermittent fasting or compared its effects with those of diets that simply reduce the net daily calorie intake.

Iain Templeman’s international team from the University of Bath in the UK recruited 36 non-overweight volunteers and divided them into 3 groups of 12, each of whom followed a different diet from the other groups for three weeks .

Throughout those three weeks, the first group followed a diet in which a fasting day was alternated with a day in which the person ate 150% of the daily energy intake that was usual for them before participating in the study.

The second group followed a non-fasting diet, with a daily energy intake of 75% of what was usual for the person before participating in the study.

The third group followed a diet in which a fasting day was alternated with a day in which the person consumed all the food they wanted, with no restriction on energy intake. On average, the caloric value of what was eaten on those days turned out to be 200% of the daily energy intake that was usual in these people before participating in the study.

After three weeks, the second group showed the greatest losses in both weight and fat, with an average fat loss of 1.57 kg. For its part, the first group, although they lost weight, their fat loss was less effective (an average of 0.74 kg). As for the third group, it did not show significant decreases in weight or fat.

Eating one day and fasting the next appears to be less effective in losing excess body fat than eating every day but limiting the caloric value of the food to be consumed enough. (Photo: James Gathany / CDC / Fenely)

Further analyzes showed that between the three groups there were no significant differences in cardiometabolic health, metabolic substances, or gene expression in fat cells.

On the other hand, Templeman and his colleagues found that the people in the two fasting groups tended to be less active while following this pattern than before they began, which probably contributed to their decrease in fat being less than that of the group. that he did not fast.

As a result, the research team believes that people who choose to alternate a fasting day with a feeding day should ensure that they include a sufficient level of physical activity in their routine to prevent them from decreasing their energy expenditure.

In any case, the authors of the study warn that the results of this are corroborated in the future by studies carried out in larger groups of people and for longer periods.

The study is titled “A randomized controlled trial to isolate the effects of fasting and energy restriction on weight loss and metabolic health in lean adults.” And it has been published in the academic journal Science Translational Medicine. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)