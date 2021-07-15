Eating oatmeal lowers high cholesterol: 3 ways to prepare it fast and rich

Did you know that eating oatmeal is the best breakfast for your heart? Although its nutritional power is undeniable and in recent years it has positioned itself as one of the basic superfoods in any balanced diet, its therapeutic benefits surprise us more every day. Undoubtedly, one of the benefits that has attracted the most attention in recent years is its power to reduce high cholesterol and thereby reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. The reason? Its magnificent soluble fiber content, which is a gel form that helps remove cholesterol from the body, which means that less cholesterol reaches the blood.

The truth is that one of the The most important steps to take care of your heart health is to lower your cholesterol Why? The body produces two different types of cholesterol, there is the “good” HDL cholesterol, which helps remove other forms of cholesterol from the bloodstream and returns it to the liver, which then expels it from the body. And then there’s the “bad” LDL cholesterol, which can build up from lifestyle factors like an unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, smoking, and being overweight. According to information released by the American Heart Association (AHA), high levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol in the blood vessels can increase the risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, peripheral artery disease, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Therefore the main secret is help the body make “good” HDL cholesterol and it is possible through healthier lifestyle changes, with a special emphasis on eating a healthier diet. Which will be reflected in a reduction in triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood that in high concentrations increases the risk of stroke and other conditions such as obesity. It is well known that trans fats and saturated fats are the culprits of this condition, so eating healthy complex carbohydrates without these fats, as is the specific case of oats, is a great ally to reduce triglycerides and high cholesterol.

As we mentioned in the beginning oatmeal is a cardioprotective food, thanks to its soluble fiber content, which comes from foods of plant origin and, when consumed, can be combined with cholesterol and thus manages to eliminate it from our system. According to the National Lipid Association, it is advisable to eat 5 to 10 grams of soluble fiber per day, and oats are one of the best sources of soluble fiber out there and are very easy to consume.

The truth is that thanks to its content in this type of fiber and water, oatmeal provides great volume in the stomach and is therefore a highly filling food. This staying power in the digestive system is a great ally to avoid hunger and anxiety to eat, ideal to stay away from foods rich in saturated fat throughout the day. It is worth mentioning that these types of foods, which are normally obtained from processed meats, sausages, animal products, fast foods and fried foods, are consumed as part of the typical standard American diet and are one of the direct causes that increase levels of cholesterol.

Based on this, we undertook the task of collect three simple but exquisite recipes, which along with oats provide more soluble fiber through the use of incredibly nutritious and fiber-rich ingredients. Bet on integrating ingredients such as banana, apples, berries, strawberries, pears, mango, peaches, chia and flax seeds, coconut and nuts into your recipes.

1. Oatmeal with blueberries and coconut

Oatmeal is an incredibly comforting and versatile breakfast. Giving yourself the time to prepare it and take care of the ingredients you add is a big part of success for obtain its immense medicinal benefits. This recipe for oatmeal with blueberries and coconut is a true delight, it is the perfect food to satisfy the body with the most delicious, healthy and nutritious homemade breakfast. Blueberries provide valuable antioxidants that benefit health and fight free radicals, and the grated coconut gives it an exquisite touch, provides a lot of energy and healthy fats.

Ingredients:

3 cups of whole milk, you can use a vegetable option 2 cups of water 2 cups of oatmeal 1/4 cup brown sugar 2 tablespoons of maple syrup, plus more to serve 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon salt 1 cup frozen blueberries 1/4 cup grated coconut

Preparation mode:

1. Butter the inside of the pot. Add the milk, water, brown sugar, maple syrup, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon and salt, to the first boil add the oats, mix carefully and reduce the intensity of the heat.

2. Cook for 5 minutes and cover the oatmeal to rest for another 5 minutes. Gently add the blueberries and coconut.

3. Serve a hot bowl with maple syrup on top – it’s just delicious and warm!

2. Banana chia seed night oatmeal

Overnight oatmeal is a quick way to ensure a nutrient-dense, generous, and good-for-health breakfast. It is really easy to prepare and you can create creative versions with your favorite ingredients, all you have to do is add all the ingredients in a jar and refrigerate while you sleep. Try this recipe what is incredibly high in fiber thanks to oatmeal, chia seeds and banana, perfect for days in a hurry.

Ingredients:

1 cup of almond milk ½ mashed banana ½ cup of rolled oats 1 tablespoon of chia seeds 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon 1 tablespoon of raw honey

Preparation mode:

1. In a half-liter glass jar with a lid, place all the ingredients and shake vigorously. Cover the container and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.

2. The next morning enjoy a healthy and delicious ready-to-eat breakfast – wonderful!

3. Classic apple oatmeal with cinnamon

This oatmeal recipe takes a maximum of 15 minutes, it is a classic and traditional breakfast that does not require many ingredients or complications. It is ideal for cold days and works perfect as a healthy snack. it is very rich in fiber thanks to the apple and chia seeds. Young and old will love it, best of all, you can add other seasonal fruits and nuts that you have on hand.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of coconut oil 1 large apple cut into small cubes ½ teaspoon of cinnamon Pinch of nutmeg ¼ cup of walnuts, and some extra for topping 1 cup of oatmeal 2 cups of unsweetened almond milk 1 teaspoon of seeds chia optional 1 tablespoon maple syrup and a little more to finish ¼ cup pomegranate seeds as garnish (optional)

Preparation mode:

1. Heat the coconut oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the apples and sauté for 2-3 minutes, sprinkle with the cinnamon and nutmeg.

2. Add the walnuts, oatmeal, almond milk, and chia seeds. Stir and cook over low heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring constantly throughout the cooking process.

3. Serve in bowls and top with other fruits and nuts. It’s so comforting and will be ready in 15 minutes!

