Eating microwave popcorn could be risky, says Profeco | Instagram

According to certain studies that have been carried out, the excess consumption from Popcorn prepared in microwave could be highly harmful to health, according to Profeco and informs what the risks are.

These last weeks that have been spent in isolation this has been one of the products most consumed by people Because it is cheap, it takes away your hunger and it is also recommended to avoid gaining weight.

However, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) has created an alert through the Consumer Magazine and talks about the risks of consuming this product prepared in the microwave.

According to the study, consuming this type of popcorn is harmful to health since it contains a fat concentration Y sodium due to palm oil, as well as a lot of calories and very few nutrients.

Those are some of the reasons why they are not recommended for this season or for the day to day and less those who have added flavors.

This does not mean that we can never eat popcorn, but that Profeco itself recommends eating only the natural ones, which are prepared manually.

Another riskier thing is packing since it is made of teflon and this is extremely dangerous because when exposed to heat the percentage of cause cancer thyroid or even infertility.

Other ingredients that these types of products contain are monosodium glutamatewhich is a highly harmful additiveor because it raises triglyceride levels in the blood.

That is why when we consume the popcorn that is packaged, we are also consuming very toxic ingredients, adding that diacetyl, which is the artificial flavoring of butter, causes lung damage when inhaled.

On the other hand, popcorn made manually they contain vitamins B1, B3 and B6, in addition to Iron, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, Zinc, Copper, Manganese and Antioxidants.

We will give you one recipe how to prepare easily homemade popcorn:

Ingredients:

Grain corn for popcorn 70 g

Sunflower or olive oil 30 ml

Salt to taste

Preparation method:

Cover the bottom of the pan with the oil and take to the fire until it is very hot. Throw the corn kernels, leaving them in a single layer and cover later. Leave a small gap so that the steam.

When the first popcorn begins to sound, lower the temperature yet medium level and wait until explosions stop being heard. Put out the fire and uncover.

To end, season with Salt to taste, or with Butter Y sugar if you prefer sweets, while they are still hot, stirring well. When they have cooled down a bit, remove any grains that have not exploded.

.