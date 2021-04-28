Eating dinner early helps prevent diabetes and lose weight faster

In a conventional way and broadly speaking, we can say that a calorie is a calorie, no matter when we eat it and based on this we can say that weight gain is related to a higher consumption of calories than those we use. However, today we have new information available that confirms that not all calories are the same and research has also discovered that the time we eat can play an important role in weight gain.

According to a study published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, dining late is associated with weight gain and high blood sugar levels, regardless of the type of food (of course without exaggerating and falling into excesses such as fast and processed foods). At the same time, we cannot forget that for several years there has been growing evidence supported by science, which suggests that comer later is directly associated with obesity. The truth is that none of these associations is a coincidence and therefore it is important to see it in a more rigorous way.

Study author Dr. Jonathan C. Jun, who is a professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, explained that the research team was seeking to understand whether eating late actually changes the metabolism to such a degree that it promotes obesity. Based on this, they conducted a clinically controlled randomized trial, which was conducted with the participation of healthy people who were made to eat at two different times. At all times the food, diet and hours of sleep of the participants were controlled.

For more context: Jun and his team studied 20 healthy volunteers (10 men and 10 women) to find out how their bodies metabolized dinner at 10 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. It is worth mentioning that all study participants went to sleep at the same time : 11 pm And the results were overwhelming: blood sugar levels are higher and the amount of fat burned lower when you eat a late dinner, even when people ate the same food. Therefore the factor that changes everything is the time.

The researchers link the discoveries with other work in which they were engaged in observing circadian rhythms and the diet. In fact, there is information from other laboratories that have shown that if you eat out of phase with your body’s normal circadian rhythm, you do not metabolize glucose in the same way. Complementary to this additional data, the study found that those who ate late had almost 20% higher maximum blood sugar levels and fat burning was reduced by 10%, compared to those who ate dinner earlier. In addition, the researchers noted that the effects are usually more pronounced in people with obesity or diabetes, who already have a compromised metabolism.

Undoubtedly one of the most interesting conclusions of that study is that the researchers found that not all people react the same way to late meals. That is, not all people were vulnerable in the same way, and some people seemed not to be affected as much as is the case of night owls who have the habit of eating dinner until 2 or 3 a.m. food. There are also differences in people’s metabolism, which can make them much more vulnerable to the effects of eating late.

Another genius about the study is that the participants wore activity trackers, took blood samples, underwent sleep studies, and body fat scans. They also consumed foods that contained non-radioactive markers. to measure fat metabolism. In other words, the participants underwent a very intensive follow-up: their blood was constantly drawn, their activities and sleep were monitored for 2 weeks. The combination of these factors led them to create reliable information, to measure if the amount of fat that they consumed on a regular basis in meals was burned or oxidized.

In conclusion we can say that the findings can be of great help to create new guidelines regarding eating habits. Although the quality of food is essential and it is important to base the diet on the consumption of natural and whole products, it is also recommended that the guidelines include the recommendations for schedules as a basic point. Finally, it is time to stop considering only the traditional factors, such as the content and size of the meals. An important part of creating healthy habits has a lot to do with schedules, it is also key to lower the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, and heart conditions.

