Eating bananas stimulates good gut bacteria to improve the microbiota and reduces bloating

Photo: t_watanabe / Pixabay

In recent months, intestinal health has been one of the hottest topics, in large part because its close relationship with the immune system, body weight and disease prevention has been proven. Although the quality of the daily diet influences absolutely every aspect of health, in a very strong way it is directly related to digestive and intestinal health. That is why today foods that are friendly to the gut microbiota are a strong trenda, although there are some basic ones such as fermented products, probiotics and prebiotics. Banana has recently been proven to be one of the most powerful dietary allies for improving intestinal health. The reason? Bananas are an extraordinary source of prebiotic fiber that can increase levels of good gut bacteria and improve digestive health. Based on this, it has been proven that the simple habit of eating two bananas a day benefits intestinal bacteria, reduces bloating and other digestive ailments.

The truth is that there are currently numerous studies that support the benefits of banana in digestive and intestinal health and weight loss. A clinical study conducted on a group of overweight women was recently published, who ate a banana twice a day as a snack before meals and for a period of 60 days. It is worth mentioning that said study was done on overweight people as they tend to have lower levels of good gut bacteria and it is also a contributing factor in weight gain. During the two months that the study lasted, the researchers measured each participant’s gut bacteria levels and recorded their digestive symptoms. Among the most relevant findings, the scientists discovered that integrating bananas as a healthy snack: results in an increase in the levels of good bacteria (bifidobacteria) and a significant reduction in swelling.

In a specific way, it was proven that bananas are the perfect food to reduce abdominal bloating, before the study most of the participating women declared that they had bloating almost every day. By integrating bananas in their daily diet, the symptoms were reduced by more than 50% and even in some cases, totally. In addition, at the end of the study, the women experienced weight loss, higher energy levels, less constipation, and digestive conditions.

Another of the great qualities of the banana is that it is a fruit very rich in fiber, therefore it is incredibly satiating and benefits weight loss. In particular, bananas contain two types of fiber: pectin, which tends to decrease as the banana ripens, and resistant starch, which is found in green bananas. It is worth mentioning that this type of starch happens to escape the digestive process and ends up in the large intestine to become food for the beneficial bacteria of the intestine. As if that were not enough, there is a recent study in which it was found that pectin is a great ally to protect us against colon cancer.

Without a doubt, it is wonderful every day to have more scientific information, which reminds us that food can be our best medicine. Although the benefits of banana to improve intestinal health are undoubted, we cannot forget that it is considered one of the most valued superfoods today and that it is related to another long list of therapeutic benefits. They are a great ally to boost the immune system, increase physical and mental performance, protect cardiovascular health, improve mood and improve cardiovascular health Don’t hesitate to always have a bunch at hand!

