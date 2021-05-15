Eating bacon in your daily diet increases the risk of hepatitis



Pigs are known to be the main reservoir of the hepatitis E virus, therefore a good health measure is to limit this type of product, always check its origin and ensure that it is properly cooked.

If it were possible many of us we would eat bacon every day. It is undeniable that it is a succulent and certainly irresistible food, it brings a lot of flavor and full of personality to all kinds of recipes, and of course it is one of the star breakfast ingredients. However, it is no secret to say that eating bacon every day is not an entirely healthy eating habit and could lead to various health problems later on. Sure! Not to mention some of its unfavorable effects in the immediate term, such as feeling slow and with less physical and mental performance. As if that were not enough a new finding related to its consumption comes to surprise us, new research from England suggests that cured pork can pose an additional threat to liver health.

It turns out that English researchers found that eating bacon, pork liver, and other cured pork (such as prosciutto, salami, chorizo, hot dogs, and other cold cuts) are significantly associated with HEV (hepatitis E virus) infection. A liver disease that is often contracted by drinking water contaminated with fecal matter.

Hepatitis E is a liver disease that is caused by infection with the hepatitis E virus. According to data released by the WHO, it is estimated that each year there are about 20 million cases of hepatitis E virus infection, of which 3.3 million have symptoms of the disease. The truth is that the virus is transmitted by the fecal-oral route, mainly through contaminated waterTherefore, it is a disease that affects all areas of the world, however its prevalence is higher in East and South Asia.

The virus is excreted in the feces of infected people and enters the human body through the intestine. The infection usually remits spontaneously and disappears within two to six weeks. However, in some cases it can cause fulminant hepatitis (acute liver failure), a serious disease that can be fatal. Therefore it is important to take the issue seriously.

What did the study examine? The study was recently published in Emerging Infectious Diseases and was based on examining risk factors for HEV infections in the blood donor population in England through a case-control study from April 2018 to March 2019. participants were divided into 117 HEV positive blood donors and 564 HEV negative blood donors. It is worth mentioning that as an important part of the study, all subjects were asked to document their travel history, animal and environmental exposures, consumption of alcohol, medications, and other underlying conditions.

Considering that the incubation period for HEV can be from two to nine weeks, all subjects were asked to write down what they ate within the nine-week period prior to donating blood. Among the most relevant findings of the body of researchers it was found that of the 19 foods included, 14 of them were significantly associated with the hepatitis E virus The surprising thing? Most of which were animal products, mostly bacon, cured pork, and pork liver. One of the most curious data is that most of the participants had an asymptomatic state of the disease. Although some participants did develop symptoms such as fatigue, joint pain, and headaches.

These types of studies come as a good preventive measure, however it is important to mention that products of animal origin (especially pork) are not the direct cause of hepatitis E. Rather, it is important to know that there is a strong evidence to believe that Cured pork products can be riddled with the hepatitis E virus. Specifically, according to the researchers, especially in countries outside the United States, it should be mentioned that this does not mean that it applies in all cases.

However, these discoveries that science makes available to us are a good reminder to limiting the intake of meats rich in nitrates found in the wide range of sausages and products derived from pork. While he did not establish causality, this relationship makes sense given that Pigs are the main reservoir for the hepatitis E virus. Therefore, a good recommendation to reduce risks is to investigate as much as possible about the origin of the pork products that we buy and make sure that these products are properly cooked through proper cooking.

Finally these types of recommendations come to help us make healthier choices, establish better eating habits, extend life expectancy and prevent diseases. However, it is important to mention that it is not about falling into extremes, enjoying all foods is the healthiest scheme to live in harmony Now you know! Bacon and cold cuts always cautiously and well cooked.

