Eating a little bacon, ham, or other processed meat a day may increase your risk of dementia



Consuming highly processed meat products can be a representative marker of an unhealthy diet.

Processed meat is classified by the World Health Organization as carcinogenic to humans. It is a food that increases the risk of colorectal cancer, has also been associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Now a new study links processed meats with increased risk of dementia.

A daily portion of processed meat is associated with a 44% increased risk of developing dementia

Scientists from the Nutritional Epidemiology Group at the University of Leeds (UK) found that consuming a 25g serving of processed meat per day, the equivalent of a slice of bacon, it is associated with a 44% increased risk of developing the disease.

Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning (thinking, remembering and reasoning) and behavioral skills to such an extent that interferes with a person’s life and daily activities.

The development and progression of dementia are associated with genetic and environmental factors, including diet and lifestyle.

In the recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, those who developed dementia, processed meat was associated with a 52% increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Scientists at the University of Leeds used data provided by the UK Biobank, a database containing in-depth genetic and health information from half a million UK participants aged 40-69, to investigate the associations between the consumption of different types of meat and the risk of developing dementia.

During an average of eight years of follow-up, 2,896 cases of dementia emerged among study participants. Some people were three to six times more likely to develop dementia due to well-established genetic factors, but the findings suggest that risks of eating processed meat were the same regardless of whether a person was genetically predisposed to developing the disease.

Lead researcher Huifeng Zhang, a PhD student at Leeds College of Food Sciences and Nutrition, said: “Worldwide, the prevalence of dementia is increasing and diet as a modifiable factor could play a role.

The researchers note that those participants who consumed higher amounts of processed meat were more likely to be male, less educated, smokers, overweight or obese, had a lower intake of vegetables and fruits and a higher intake of energy, protein, and fat (including saturated fat).

“Our research adds to the growing body of evidence linking processed meat consumption to an increased risk of a variety of noncommunicable diseases,” says Huifeng Zhang, lead researcher on the study.

Recent studies by scientists at the University of Leeds do not prove that there is a causal link between processed meat and dementia. “Many factors are linked to an increased risk of dementia, and only a small selection of them can be evaluated in a single study,” says Richard Hoffman, a nutritionist and professor at the University of Hertfordshire.

Hoffman notes that highly processed meat products can simply be a representative marker of an unhealthy diet and it can be this which is increasing the risk of dementia.

The University of Leeds reports that there are around 50 million cases of dementia worldwide, and around 10 million new cases are diagnosed each year. Alzheimer’s disease represents 50% to 70% of cases and vascular dementia around 25%.

