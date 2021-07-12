Eat rich and healthy with one of the best electric steamers of 2021

How to clean an electric steamer

The vast majority of manufacturers recommend descale the steamer every so often. Specifically, every ten uses. But do not worry, because you will only have to pour a little vinegar in the container and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

You should also know that, in general, the components of the steamer are dishwasher compatible. This will make your life much easier, because you will save time. Although, the truth is that, sometimes, it is better wash certain containers by hand so that the materials do not lose properties.

Advantages of buying a steamer

If you buy one steamer, we assure you that your life will change completely. But there are many others Benefits that come from the hand of these appliances:

Low-fat food. One of the great advantages of buying a steamer is that it will allow you to eat healthily. Steamed foods are low in fat and therefore especially healthy. They are only cooked with steam, so it will not be necessary to add anything else.

You feed them retain all their properties. Steam cooking allows food to retain all its properties. And also its flavor, since they are cooked in their own juices and under pressure.

Efficient cooking. As if that were not enough, the steamers offer a particularly efficient type of cooking. They consume much less than other appliances, mainly because they need less time to cook food.

Economic savings. And all this can only be translated into significant financial savings. Beyond the prices of the steamers, which are completely affordable, we will notice a saving on each purchase receipt and on each electricity bill.

What foods can you steam?

The truth is that virtually any food can be steamed. However, there are a number of foods that lend themselves especially to this type of cooking.

Mainly, meats, fish Y vegetables. They are foods that, simply with their own juices, can be cooked perfectly without a drop of fat. A steamer also lends itself a lot to typical foods of Asian cuisine, such as steamed dumplings.

How long does a steamer take to cook food?

The time it takes our steamer to cook the food will depend, in the first instance, on its power. The more you have, the less time it will take to do your job.

And the other fundamental factor is the food we cook itself. Each one will have their own times. But speaking of fish and vegetables, you will rarely need more than 20 or 30 minutes to get food ready.

Where to buy an electric steamer at a good price

Another factor to take into account is the point of sale that we will choose to buy our electric steamer:

Steamers at Amazon. If you want a high quality electric steamer at a competitive price, Amazon is your place. In addition, they take it directly to your house almost overnight.

Steamers in El Corte Inglés. Who also has an efficient parcel system is El Corte Inglés. Enter their catalog and delight yourself with the best products from the best manufacturers.