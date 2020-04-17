Some cactus species are edible, but one in particular is really delicious. After reading this article, you will want to add this unique kitchen ingredient to your purchases.

Nopal is the common name of this endemic species of America, known in Spain as prickly pear, this cactus is characteristic for producing a fruit called xoconoxtle and for its huge pulpy leaves, there is a huge variety of this species belonging to the genus of opuntias.

Can I eat them and how do they taste? Eat them as possible, in Mexico (their place of origin) they usually cut them and sell them as snacks in street vendors. Before acquiring them, be sure to choose the good-sized, green and fresh prickly pear leaves so that you can remove the fibrous areas with a knife and wrap it in plastic and store it in the refrigerator.

Using this method you can keep this nutritious food for up to 10 days in the refrigerator. And its flavor is very characteristic, according to popular opinion they taste like asparagus or green beans, but it is not precisely its taste but its proven health benefits and the mystical benefits to heal wounds and other ailments that arouse interest.

And how do I prepare it, what do you eat it with? You can eat it in salads with onion, lemon, tomato, salt and oregano or add it to a stew, a sponge cake, a smoothie or raw.

You can add it to sauces, or stir it with egg, add them to some tacos. Its flavor combines with carrot, cucumber, chili, avocado, corn and many others.

And in summary, these are its benefits: rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals that cause premature aging, prevent osteoporosis, regulate blood sugar, eliminating the risk of diabetes, it is anti-cancer, it helps the circulatory system, it is low in calories and does not contain fat or cholesterol.

