EasyJet increases losses in its first fiscal semester by 69.4 percent

London May 20 (EFE) .- The airline EaseyJet has registered in its first fiscal semester (October 2020 – March 2021) a net loss of 549 million pounds (635 million euros at the current exchange rate), 69.4% higher than a year earlier, due to travel restrictions applied in the covid-19 pandemic.

Total revenue went from 2,382 million pounds to 240 million, which represents a fall of 90%, while operating losses tripled and reached 601 million, according to information communicated by the company to the London Stock Exchange.

The airline reported that during those months the number of passengers decreased by 89.4% to 4.1 million, compared to 38.6 million a year earlier, while its capacity decreased by 85%, to 6.4 million seats, 14% of pre-pandemic levels.

EasyJet also revealed a 26.6 percentage point decrease, to 63.7%, in its load factor.

Despite the poor results, the airline believes it is in a “good position to capitalize on demand now that restrictions are lifted” on travel.

In the note, the CEO, Johan Lundgren, states that “with leisure travel taking off again in the UK earlier this week, where we are the largest operator of the green list countries (drawn up by the British Executive) and with so many European governments easing restrictions to reopen travel, we are ready to increase our flights in the summer with a view to maximizing the opportunities we see in Europe. “

In this sense, he recalls that the airline has “the ability to quickly adapt to operate 90% of its current fleet during the peak summer period to meet demand.”

The United Kingdom applies a “traffic light” system to travel abroad, in which there is a green list of destinations with lower epidemiological risk from coronavirus.

Travelers who return to the country from these places do not have to be quarantined, something that does apply to those who arrive from countries included in the amber lists, where, for example, Spain is located.

As for the red list, from these places only residents of the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland can access British territory, who must isolate themselves for 10 days in a hotel specifically designated by the authorities.

(c) EFE Agency