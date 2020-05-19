         EasyJet has suffered a cyber attack that has exposed the emails of 9 million customers and the cards of 2,200

British low cost airline EasyJet reported Tuesday that it was the victim of a cyber attack. The personal data of 9 million customers of the company have been exposed after a “highly sophisticated” action that also would have managed to access the data of the bank cards of two thousand consumers.

The company has reported to the UK Information Commissioner’s Office, British public media reports, while investigating this violation. For now, he has assured in a statement, no evidence has been found to suggest that “misuse” has been made of the stolen information.

EasyJet has ensured that affected consumers will be informed of the situation before May 26 with the aim, above all, of warning them against the possibility of suffering attacks of phishing through the mail. Those affected who have seen their financial data violated have already been contacted.

Bank cards of 2,200 customers and emails of 9 million exposed

Beyond the exposure of the email addresses of 9 million people, It is worrying that the data of the bank cards of 2,208 customers have been stolen by the person or persons responsible for this attack.

“People have the right to expect companies to handle their personal information safely and responsibly. When that does not happen, we will investigate and take strong action when necessary,” said the UK Information Commissioner’s Office.

Beyond this data and ensuring that the security breach would have been solved, EasyJet has not offered more information on the origin of the attack, the objective of the attack or the date on which it happened, although from the BBC it is pointed out that the airline was aware of the violation in January.

