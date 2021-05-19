easy to make and keep

Toasted rolls or biscuits are an excellent option to accompany a multitude of dishes and foods, either for the main dishes of the lunches or dinners or to snack between meals.

Thus, in order not to always resort to the same type of bread, you can innovate and prepare this delicious recipe, very easy to make, to get some baked pistachio rusks, which are kept very easily in an airtight container, keeping in optimal conditions for two weeks.

These are all the ingredients and steps to make the buns, as indicated by NYT Cooking, the publication of recipes of The New York Times.

Ingredients for the recipe

To make these pistachio rusks the following ingredients are needed:

113 grams of unsalted butter 150 grams of granulated sugar 2 large eggs Zest of a lemon 1 teaspoon of almond extract 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract 250 grams of flour Half teaspoon of yeast Half teaspoon of fine sea salt Whole pistachios

Steps for the elaboration

As indicated in the aforementioned publication, These are the steps to follow to make the recipe:

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Put the butter and sugar in the bowl of the mixer and beat. Add the eggs and mix well. Add the lemon zest and the almond and vanilla extracts and mix again. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, yeast and salt. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture. Finally, add the pistachios and mix until they are incorporated. Divide the dough into two equal parts and, with floured hands, make a stick about 30 centimeters long with each piece. Place the two bars well apart on a baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes, until lightly browned. Remove and cool. Using a serrated knife, carefully cut into slices. Place the slices on a cookie sheet and return to the oven for another 10 minutes. After that time, turn around and bake again. If they are very thin slices, they will have to be left less time.