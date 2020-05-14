Easy recipes: how to make cheese pie in a pan. | PHOTO: UNSPLASH

If you are a lover of desserts and you want to spoil your family and show that you are an excellent chef, but you do not have an oven or do not know how to use it, we will tell you how to make cheese pie in frying pan, and fall in love with this easy recipe.

In these times, where it’s safer to stay home, don’t stop learning new things and surprising your family with the most delicious dessert, prepared by yourself, in the simplest way. This cheese pie will become your favorite.

Cheese pie in frying pan

To achieve this you only need a medium frying pan with a lid, a comal, a blender, and the following ingredients, which are super easy to get.

-1 cream cheese

-1 condensed milk

-1 packet of Maria Cookie

-1 stick of unsalted butter.

-One lemon’s juice

-Cornstarch

-3 eggs

The first thing we have to do is the crust of our pie, and for that we will use the package of cookies, which we will crush in the blender and mix completely with the melted butter, until it looks sandy. Then we put the mixture in the pan, flattening it as much as possible and giving it the shape of the pan.

Then, in a blender we add two eggs and the yolk of the third, as well as condensed milk, cheese and lemon juice, as well as a tablespoon of cornstarch. We process them and pour the homogeneous mixture on the biscuit base, which is inside the pan.

Try to remove any bubbles by tapping the pan lightly, then set it to a low heat, using a lid that has a hole that releases the steam. Let it heat for 10 minutes, and then put a skillet under low heat for 40 minutes. And ready!

To remove the pie from the frying pan, you need to let it cool, otherwise it will break you down. If you wish, you can garnish with fruit, jam or whipped cream.

