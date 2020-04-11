We start the day with soft makeup, which we will surely take to work, or any activity that requires grooming and presentation. But that with the passing of the hours it is losing prominence and the time is not enough to retouch us because we really will not look like we want to be. Quiet! here we have the solution for you.

Most women tend to be on the street most of the day, especially those who play a very important role in an office, and suddenly have to attend an event at the last minute and do not have time to transform their simple makeup one at night.

In this simple guide, we will detail the necessary tricks so that you can revive your makeup in a few minutes for a special occasion at the last minute. Pay attention!

With a shadow brush, mark the “v” of the eye on the one that previously had a very dark brown brown tone. Then line your eyes flush with the lashes with gel or liquid liner, giving the color more strength.

Before retouching the mascara, first brush them very well so that there are no residues, once clean you can put on a new layer and show them off in all their glory.

Mark your eyebrows well with specific pencil or with the same shade of hair color, you can even use a lighter shade but never use black!

As for the lips, you can outline them with a tone that is the same lipstick that you will use and fill with the entire lip. Then apply the lipstick that you will use, with a brush so that it lasts for a long time and that it looks better made-up and that’s it!