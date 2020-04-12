You want to eat bread but you don’t dare to do it. Yes, we know what you are talking about, because the recipes for preparing the dough are usually a bit intimidating.

April 11, 2020 11:23 p.m.

But there is a way you can do it, and you won’t even need yeast, because you can make them with leavener flour.

To prepare them you need an egg, two cups of flour with leavener, a teaspoon of oil and enough water for its preparation.

Put the flour in a bowl and make a hole in the center, as if it were a volcano. Put the egg, the oil, a pinch of salt there and start stirring.

Go adding the water little by little, while you knead. When you get a very firm dough it is time to form the buns.

Make a ball the size of your palm and flatten it, then place a bar of the cheese of your choice (or the filling you want: bacon, vegetables, ham, etc.) and wrap as if it were an envelope.

Heat a frying pan and grease it with a little oil, not much, just enough to prevent them from sticking. Cook over low heat, always with a lid until you see that they have puffed up a little and are golden on the bottom.

And ready, you have your mini breads stuffed!

