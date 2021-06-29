Eastern executives believe Horton-Tucker will get the maximum this summer

One of the players who are not guaranteed their future in the league is Talen Horton-Tucker. The skilled forward of Los Angeles Lakers will go out to Free Agency 2021 and there he will receive a series of proposals that could change his sports and professional career in a radically striking way.

With hardly any minutes and growing in importance in Frank Vogel’s rotation, Horton-Tucker is seen by many teams as an incredible market opportunity, to the point that some franchise could offer him a maximum contract at the level of the biggest stars in the league. . Excessive or deserved?