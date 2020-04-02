Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic failed to fulfill their obligations as members of the European Union (EU) with their refusal to relocate asylum seekers who arrived in Greece and Italy in the midst of a migration crisis, European justice ruled on Thursday.

These countries “cannot invoke neither their responsibilities in the maintenance of public order (…) nor the supposed dysfunction of the relocation mechanism” from 2015 “to avoid their execution”, according to the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU ).

The Luxembourg-based high court thus agrees with the European Commission that, in December 2017, it brought the three countries to justice for failing to meet the quotas of the temporary refugee relocation program from Italy and Greece.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than a million irregular migrants arrived in 2015 on the Italian and Greek coasts, especially due to the flight of Syrians from the bloody civil war in their country.

To help both Mediterranean countries cope with this unprecedented arrival of migrants and refugees, the EU adopted an exceptional relocation plan in September 2015, despite rejection by Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Romania.

This plan initially provided for the distribution of up to 160,000 people from Greece and Italy, including 120,000 according to a system of mandatory quotas. But finally, just 35,000 were distributed for different reasons.

On the ground, many migrants continued on their way to northern Europe without waiting. The restrictive asylum criteria and the agreement with Ankara also reduced the number of candidates and limited their scope.

This plan constituted an exceptional repeal of the Dublin Regulation, legislation that entrusts the treatment of an asylum claim to the European country where the applicant entered and whose reform has been at a standstill for years.