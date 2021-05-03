Eastern Conference analysis: Nets and Sixers battle for lead

Final straight of the regular season in the NBA and Brooklyn nets is the leader of the Eastern Conference. Little is said about the sensational job Steve Nash is doing at the helm of a team with great talent but who could not enjoy their big stars together almost at all (Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving have missed many regular season games).

Even so, they are first, although that yes the Philadelphia 76ers of the unleashed Joel Embiid they will fight hard for the square until the end. In third place are Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks who, after blowing up the regular league for two years and failing in the playoffs, seem to have wanted to take the season slower this year to take the leap they need in the fight for the title.

In the fight for fourth place appears the great revelation of the year, the New York Knicks who are completing a fabulous season with a sensational Tom Thibodeau from the bench and a tremendous Julius Randle. Nearby are Young’s Hawks, Bogdanovic, Capela and company and two somewhat disappointing teams like the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. One of them will have to play the play in.

Everything indicates that the other 3 teams that will play it will be Charlotte Hornets (very good season), Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards of the unleashed Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook.

Disappointments

They have very difficult to get into the play in the Chicago Bulls, who despite the arrival of Nikola Vucevic have failed to find a winning streak, and the Raptors, who with a Pascal Siakam who does not prove to be a leader are already thinking about rebuilding this summer.