The United States Embassy in Nicaragua announced that Eastern Airlines will make a second flight tomorrow, Thursday, May 21, so that Americans can leave the country in a context of a sharp rise in the Covid-19 contagion curve in Nicaragua. Passengers with any type of American visa can also travel on this flight.

This morning, May 20, a first flight was scheduled, where a long line of people heading to the United States, wearing masks and gloves, whose destination was Miami, was observed. It was previously known that 231 people were trying to leave the country, of whom 147 were US citizens.

The cost of these exceeds one thousand 1,300 dollars according to what THE PRESS could verify in the airline’s online purchase system.

The airline’s website reads that they are relief flights, which are being carried out from Managua, Lima, Buenos Aires, Guayaquil and Asunción to the United States, at a time when world aviation is almost totally paralyzed by the pandemic and the decision of more than 150 countries in the world decided to close their airspaces to commercial flights to contain the advance of the virus.

In Nicaragua, the United States embassy strongly recommended “American citizens interested in returning to the United States to consider this option. When you have purchased your tickets on Eastern Airlines, go directly to the airport to receive your flight. ”

In the statement, he mentions that the US citizen, once purchased the ticket, “does not need to come to the embassy. This flight may experience delays; be patient and arrive at the airport with water and snacks as the airport food vendors are not currently open. ”

This second flight, like the one made today, will leave tomorrow at 10 in the morning and arrive in Miami at 2:30 in the afternoon. Tickets are only purchased online from the airline.

However, the diplomatic headquarters advises passengers that if they have any symptoms of the Covid-19, cough, fever or body pain, do not arrive at the airport, since they will not be able to board. Furthermore, “it may endanger your travel companions or airport staff.”

These flights are carried out at a time when the number of infections has exploded and according to unofficial reports, hospitals are saturated with patients. The Government of Daniel Ortega revealed that from one week to the next the cases went from 25 to 279 cases, of which 254 were registered between May 12 and 19, which meant an increase of almost one thousand percent.

USA concerned about pandemic management

The United States has expressed its concern about the management of the pandemic in Nicaragua, where the Daniel Ortega regime has not adopted preventive measures since the world health crisis became known, but rather has promoted massive events.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed concern at credible independent reports that the situation is far worse than the regime says.

“We are concerned by the numerous credible reports of hospitals being filled and bodies buried under cover of night, pointing to a much more serious situation than the regime acknowledges,” Pompeo said.

In Nicaragua, the embassy of that country has urged its citizens from the beginning to leave the country due to the possibility that the health system collapses and cannot guarantee care for all the sick. And those who choose to stay have indicated that they take shelter and take corresponding preventive measures.

Canada and the European Union have also organized flights to help their citizens to leave the country.

For several weeks, medical specialists have warned that the pandemic will have a devastating effect on Nicaraguan society as the critical weeks, forecast for May and June, approach.

Currently all airlines connecting Nicaragua to the United States have ceased operations and are waiting to return possibly until July. Managua Augusto C. Sandino International Airport is closed for commercial flights, including those for repatriation of Nicaraguans. Eastern Airlines is an exception.