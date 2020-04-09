Don’t miss the tradition! We are already at Easter and Netflix has prepared for this moment, which is why here we share the best series and movies to watch this season.

These holy days are ideal for watching movies about the story of Jesus, characters from the Holy Bible and religious.

1. The two Popes

Something unheard of happened when Pope Benedict decided to make way for another Pope in the Vatican. The 2019 movie recounts how this transition occurred between two powerful leaders behind the walls of the Vatican.

Both popes had to face their past and the needs of the current world to lead the Catholic church. Directed by Fernando Meirelles with a script by Anthony Mc Carten.

2. Noah

One of the most iconic characters in the Bible, Noah built an ark on God’s orders to save animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. Russell Crowe, Emma Watson, and Jennifer Conelly are part of the cast.

3. Ben Hur

A Jewish prince is reported to have betrayed Rome by his adoptive brother, Messala, an officer in the Roman Empire.

Ben Hur becomes a slave and is exiled, but his return will mark his redemption. The film dates from 2016.

4. The Story of God

What better these days than to share the story of God? This is a National Geographic documentary voiced by Morgan Freeman that guides you on a journey full of religious and ritual experiences around the world.

Scientific exploration, neuroscience and cosmology are also addressed, which end up intersecting with human beliefs.

5. The Messiah

The 2016 film addresses the story of Jesus Christ at the age of 7, when he and his family leave Egypt to return to Nazareth. The story follows the baby Jesus as he discovers his divine destiny. Tape directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh.

.