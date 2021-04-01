Easter! Alexa Dellanos unseats Demi Rose in thread

Holy Week !, Alexa Dellanos unseats Demi Rose in thread | Instagram

A worthy competitor of the beautiful Demi Rose! The beautiful Alexa Dellanos has shared that she knows how to enjoy Holy Week and she did this in tremendous pink yarn. Mirka Dellanos’ daughter showed her charms in all their splendor and left the beautiful blue of the water in the background.

The beautiful influencer shared a short video on her Instagram stories where she shared for her most loyal followers on Instagram how huge her anatomy looks on her back while modeling for the camera. To enjoy this Holy Thursday, Alexa dellanos chose a very small two-piece swimsuit where the curves were the protagonists of the image.

The American model was enjoying a sunny day, which she decided to spend near the pool on a comfortable lounge chair. The publication allows to see the elegant and beautiful pool that the famous was enjoying.

Her beautiful and abundant blonde hair and huge sunglasses were the style accomplices of the beautiful Alexa, who wiggled like never before for the video. Content like this is frequently shared on his official Instagram account.

Recently, the also DJ shared a couple of photos with a very tiny purple swimsuit that few will surely forget. The images were taken after Alexa Dellanos took a good “dip” in the pool as she looks quite wet and with her hair completely up.

This beautiful young woman has achieved enormous success thanks to social networks. On Instagram she currently has more than 3 million followers and is debated among the favorites of the social network, beautiful women such as: Demi Rose, Celia Lora, Daniella Chávez and the disappeared Joselyn Cano.

These beautiful women, in addition to looking spectacular, have proven to be very intelligent and not envious, since even, among themselves, you usually react to their publications on social networks.

The holy weekend is just beginning so surely the daughter of Myrka dellanos He will have to take out many more naughty swimsuits on his social networks, his followers are waiting for each of the images he has prepared for them.

Just like Anastasia Kvitko and in her time, Joselyn Cano, Alexa has been compared to the Kardashians, mainly, Kim Kardashian; This is due to her huge curves and her incredible lifestyle and dress.