Easter 2021: The best phrases to share

Holy Week is a special and important date for the Christian faithful. This time is a time of love, forgiveness and reflection, but it is also a time to think about how we are leading our lives, if we need to stop along the way to reflect and improve everything that is wrong with us.

These days that are lived without so much effort, are the propitious time to learn, talk, listen to others, assist them in their problems, and give thanks for all the blessings that we have, and more in these difficult moments that humanity is going through. To ask for the health, happiness and well-being of all those who occupy a space in our minds and our hearts, below we share a series of messages and phrases that you can read or send this Easter.

The Friday of the Council is also called Friday of Sorrows because we commemorate the Seven Sorrows of the Virgin. It is a day of prayer, reflection and preparation to accompany Jesus and Mary in this Holy Week with faith and love. pic.twitter.com/G549p8wVIh – Holy Word ﻥ (@Santa_Palabra) March 26, 2021

The best phrases to share this Easter 2021

• Think that you are in the arms of the Lord, all the more strongly held, when you feel sad. That is your salvation.

• May love, peace, harmony and respect be always present in your life and in the whole world.

• My future is in God’s hands and not in people’s mouths.

• God will not allow any trouble to come your way, unless He has a specific plan in which a tremendous blessing will occur.

• God takes away, but when he returns he multiplies. Happy Easter to everyone.

• God will fulfill his purpose in me and in all those who open their hearts to him. Thank you and happy Easter.

• In this Holy Week I only ask you for health for me and for my family.

• It was not the nails that held Jesus on the cross, it was love … Love for you, for me … And that love you can give in return, to whoever needs it. To a child, an old man, your friend … a human.

• When you find yourself in a seemingly impossible situation, remember that what is impossible for men, is possible for God.

• Forgive everything and you will have peace. Decide to forget it and you will have hope. Trust in God and you will be happy.

• May God grant you Easter, a Monday of successes, a Tuesday of triumphs, a Wednesday of victories, a Thursday of hope, a Friday of peace, a Saturday of faith, a Sunday of love and a lifetime of blessings.

• Easter is a time to remember our family, friends and loved ones. It is time to give thanks for the love and laughter that holds us together under the same roof, which stretches for thousands of miles by the grace of the Lord.

• God is still writing your story. Do not allow your faith to be extinguished by what you have not seen yet, because your great miracle is already on its way to illuminate your life.

• The peace of God is the perfect refuge for imperfect circumstances.

