Easter 2021: Prayers for Holy Week

Holy Week is a period of recollection that, rather than bringing sadness for all the suffering of our Lord Jesus Christ, is a time to reflect on why the son of God had that spirit of dedication to be martyred and nailed to the cross, and understand why his father allowed him to return to life from the dead.

In these holy days when the desire for life and work pause, it is the right time to delve into our own spirituality, and what more than to do it through communication and dialogue with God and Jesus our savior.

The Vatican Press Office published the commitments of #PapaFrancisco for the next #SemanaSanta Celebrations that will be carried out following the restrictive sanitary measures caused by the #pandemic https://t.co/INS2S4XU2v – Vatican News (@vaticannews_es) March 23, 2021

Let us maintain a personal and real relationship with them through prayer, let us connect in a sublime way, and become aware of their constant presence, let us allow ourselves to be attracted by their light, their wisdom and infinite love. Let us remember to pray that when we pray we are manifesting our faith on a force that, although invisible, is the force that the holy spirit impresses on all of us so that we can move forward, and that makes each of the days of our lives in one way or another, God and Jesus come out to meet us.

Here we present a series of prayers so that in the joy of prayer, you will meet again in this Holy Week with God and his son, savior of humanity.

Prayers for Holy Week

Prayer for Palm Sunday:

Lord Jesus, with this same bouquet we accompany you today to remember your entry into Jerusalem, with our presence in the temple we said that we are your followers and that you are the king of kings. Now we ask you to protect our family from all evil and make us witnesses of your love and peace, so that one day we can reign with you in the heavenly Jerusalem, where you live and reign forever and ever. Amen.

Prayer for Holy Thursday:

Faithful God, Jesus gave us the gift of his own body and blood so that we would have food to nourish us. As we share the Eucharist of Jesus Christ, make us Eucharist for one another. May our lives be blessed, divided and given so that your people may live. We ask this in the name of Jesus, our Bread of Life. Amen.

Good Friday Prayer:

Christ Jesus, your love is made visible through the mystery of your death and resurrection. Make us one in you. Transform us into a people of Mercy that embraces you in the people who suffer around us. We ask this of you, as a people reconciled to God by the blood of your Cross. Amen.

There we see you, oh, Christ, open on your side and spilling, until the last moment, blood of your blood to the last drop so that this world we live in will never lack a transfusion of your grace, a breath of your tenderness Presence a word that incites us to lift our heads up.

Prayer for Holy Saturday:

I will climb to the foot of the cross,

I will squeeze myself to the cold body,

Corpse of Christ,

With the fire of my love

I will unlock it with my excuses and mortifications,

I will wrap it with the clean canvas of my clean life,

And I will bury it in my chest of living rock,

From where no one can take it from me,

And there, sir, rest!

When everyone despises you and abandons you….

I will serve you, my lord.

Prayer for Easter Sunday:

Lord and my God:

Yours is the praise, Yours is the power, and because of your greatness, Jesus rose from the grave! Your son was crucified and put in a grave, but three days later he rose again, glory to you! How shocking must have been the moment when those women met the angel who told them: “Jesus is not here; He is risen! ”. Now, He is the resurrection and the life.

My faith is in Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior. Through His sacrifice, I know that my soul will live forever and ever. I declare that I have died and was buried with Christ through baptism. Just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glorious power of Heavenly Father, now I too can live a new life. May all praise be to you my God, you are the Father of my Lord Jesus Christ.

It is because of your great mercy that I was born again, because you raised Jesus Christ from the dead. I praise you my God, because you have allowed everyone who accepts the redemptive work of your child to escape eternal punishment. Thank you, because his death and resurrection empowers us so that we too may rise to eternal life. Now, no evil spirit will be able to condemn me. I believe in Christ Jesus who died, rose again, and now sits in the place of honor, at the right hand of God, and intercedes for me. Glory to you Heavenly Father, glory to you Jesus, glory to you Holy Spirit! Amen!

Prayer to bless the water:

“Praised be my Lord for Sister Water, who is very helpful, and humble, and precious and chaste.” Just as Saint Francis prayed with gratitude for Sister Agua, so we pray gratefully for her generosity to sustain life.

Oh water, in your mysterious beauty you make the desert bloom. A tiny drop, gathered with thousands of drops, waters the seeds and future crops to feed us and all creatures.

A tiny drop multiplied, quenches our burning thirst. More than three-quarters of our bodies, like the body on earth, are made of water. We are water people, we are a water planet.

O compassionate God, who with your divine breath on the waters created all that exists, we ask your forgiveness for our negligent use of water, for our attitudes that do not respect and pollute it, and we beg you to grant us wisdom to conserve and care for it.

In this time of drought, just as we hope and seek the gift of rain on earth, we also expect the rain of grace on our souls.

Come to our aid and free us from hatred, greed, fear, and our lack of love for your gifts on earth. Transform us into rivers of living water, so that life, hope and love for the earth and for all people can be green as we go.

All this we ask of you, Creator God, source of Grace, through Jesus Christ, Eternal Word, and the Spirit, Source of Wisdom. AMEN.

Prayer to bless the fire:

May the fire illuminate our thoughts, may it make them true, good and just. That prevents us from resigning ourselves with less. Let the fire illuminate our eyes. May it open our eyes to the pleasure of sharing all the good things in life. We beg the fire to keep us away from that

that does not belong to us by right. May the fire warm our lips, so that we can speak the truth with kind words that serve and encourage others.

May the fire dwell in our ears, so that we can truly listen, so that we can hear the sound of the water and all of creation and the Dreaming. To protect us from gossip

and of everything that can harm us and cause the breakdown of our family.

May fire dwell in our arms and hands so that we can be useful and build love. May fire dwell in our whole being, in our legs and feet, so that we can walk on earth

with reverence and respect, so that we can advance on the path of good

and the truth, knowing that we are safe from turning away from what is true.

Prayers for the Way of the Cross

Preparatory prayer: Lord and my God, under the loving gaze of our Mother we prepare to accompany you on the path of pain, which was the price of our rescue. We want to suffer everything that You suffered, to offer You our poor, contrite heart, because you are innocent and you are going to die for us, who are the only ones to blame. My Mother, painful Virgin, help me to relive those bitter hours that your Son wanted to spend on earth, so that we, made of a handful of mud, might finally live in the freedom and glory of the children of God.

Before each station: We adore you, oh Christ, and we bless you. That by your holy cross you redeemed the world.

After each season: Lord I sinned. Have mercy and mercy on me.

• First Station: Jesus is condemned to death. Jesus wanted to die to free me from sin.

• Second Station: Jesus carries the Cross. The Lord carries the Cross to teach me to carry mine.

• Third Station: Jesus falls under the weight of the Cross. It is my sins that make the Lord fall.

• Fourth station: Jesus meets his Blessed Mother. My mother, never miss me on my way.

• Fifth station: The Cyrenean helps Jesus to carry the Cross. Carrying my crosses with courage, I help Jesus to carry the weight of his.

• Sixth Station: Veronica wipes the face of Jesus. I have to comfort others when they suffer, seeing in them the face of Jesus.

• Seventh Station: Jesus falls the second time. Lord, give me strength and love to get up every time I fall.

• Eighth Station: Jesus comforts the daughters of Jerusalem. The Lord returns his mercy to us, even though he is suffering because of us.

• Ninth Station: Jesus falls the third time. Although I fall many times, the Lord forgives me through Confession.

• Tenth Station: Jesus is deprived of his clothes. To climb the Cross and thus reach God, one must have a free heart, detached from the things of the earth.

• Eleventh Station: Jesus is nailed to the cross. The tremendous pains of the Lord remind me that I have to mortify myself.

• Twelfth Station: Jesus dies on the cross. “Nobody loves his friend more than he who gives his life for that friend.”

• Thirteenth Station: Jesus is taken down from the Cross and given to his Mother. My mother, I want to accompany you in your pain with the pain of my sins.

• Fourteenth Station: Jesus is laid in the tomb. Saint Paul tells me that I have been buried with Christ so as not to commit more sins.

