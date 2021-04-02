Easter 2021: Good Friday Superstitions

Getty Images Pope Francis observes a crucifix during the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday in St. Peter’s Basilica, April 19, 2019, at the Vatican.

Good Friday, which this 2021, will be marked on the calendar on April 2, is one of the most important days for the Christian faithful to commemorate the death of Jesus of Nazareth on the cross. On this date their suffering is remembered, and therefore the Catholic Church indicates some guidelines that prevent certain acts during this holiday.

This is how the Code of Canon Law recognizes Good Friday as a penitential day, in which Christian devotees must carry out some practices typical of the church, so that in this day of affliction a communion with God and his suffering can be established. son.

Canon 1251: Every Friday, unless they coincide with a solemnity, abstinence must be kept from meat, or from other food determined by the Episcopal Conference, fasting and abstinence will be kept on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.

Now, if Holy Week is a period of reflection and prayer, it is also a time that is accompanied by a series of practices and superstitions that have remained in time as a cultural transcendence since the time of our grandparents, and although some of them do not have a rational foundation, they are attributed a magical or supernatural character that can bring events of good luck or misfortune.

Practices and superstitions for Good Friday

Superstitions:

• 1. If you take a bath or enter the water, you become a fish: They had the concept of respecting holy days and that is why children were educated not to go to pools or rivers, because their body was covered with scales. Yes you can think of enjoying the water, but you also have to think of God.

• 2. Cutting your hair on Good Friday makes it healthy: It is not true, people believe dogmas not approved by the Church and when it is spread by word of mouth they have a credibility that is not authorized by the Church.

• 3. Babies born on Good Friday attract the antichrist: Life is a gift from God and we cannot attribute to the devil such a special gift as being born during the Holy Days.

• 4. If a child raises his hand to his parents to strike, his arm falls off: He was raised with a little fear, but we must follow the fourth commandment to honor your father and mother.

• 5. If a son sticks out his tongue at his parents, it turns into a snake: It was educating through fear, but we must educate through love.

• 6. It is forbidden to listen to music or dance: This is said to be able to be alone with oneself and to make a space for silence to listen to God through the conscience.

• 7. It is forbidden to get angry because anger calls the devil: Any day it is bad to be angry with someone, regardless of the day and we must all learn to do good.

• 8. Do not wear red because it is to identify with the devil: The red one alludes to us to the blood of Christ that he spills on the cross and we have to value that sacrifice that he made for us.

• 9. Do not cut anything because you would be cutting the body of Christ: That has nothing to do with it. What was intended and intended is that we reflect.

• 10. Do not approach smokers, because the smoke “comes from hell (hell)” only approach the smoke of incense: Smoking is bad for your health.

• 11. Do not work: It is in order to reflect and find God because we seldom take the time to do so.

• 12. Do not go out into the street: The background of all these myths is to give us a space to reflect on the things of God.

• 13. Every sexual act practiced in Holy Week and more so on Good Friday is a worldly expression, and that those who practice it, as punishment, will remain stuck until the beginning of the following Lent.

• 14. Do not sweep or drive nails on Good Friday: The curious prohibition seeks two things: not to use nails that were part of Christ’s suffering on the cross and to avoid attracting the devil. Nor was it recommended to pass the broom because it was considered a way to “sweep the face of Christ.”

• Do not go out after three in the afternoon: It was necessary to refrain from going out after three in the afternoon, since it was the hour in which Christ died and his anger would cause the precipitation of the sky in the form of rain.

Practices:

1. In the major week, the vigils (do not eat meat) are held on Good Friday, in the name of Jesus Christ, and on Holy Saturday.

2. On Good Friday, parents and grandparents spanked their children and grandchildren in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, as a way to help Jesus on the cross.

3. The families had the custom of fasting for 24 hours on Good Friday; only the children could eat some bread and water.

4. To counteract this, the plans of the faithful believers, Catholics or Christians, during Holy Week, are to go to masses, processions and other liturgical congregations in different churches.

5. The Stations of the Cross, one of the most popular traditions of Good Friday, in it are dramatized, with actors, each of the most important moments of Jesus’ journey to the top of Mount Calvary

6. On this day, in the churches, the images —mainly the crucifix— are covered with purple cloth, as a sign of the absence of Jesus. The purpose is to give the liturgy the sobriety characteristic of the recollection called for by the death of Jesus, and to reflect on the mystery of the passion, death and resurrection of Christ.

7. The image of the Virgin Mary is dressed in black as a sign of her mourning and deep sorrow for the death of Jesus. Some members of the parish also take on this color of clothing to symbolize mourning.

8. On this day, one also meditates on the seven words, the seven last words that Jesus spoke on the cross. The faithful reflect on the meaning that they could have and interpret the way in which they adapt to the different situations of life that everyone goes through.

9. It is tradition to participate in the liturgy of adoration of the cross, which closes the liturgical celebration of the Lord’s Death. The purpose is to accompany Jesus in suffering.

