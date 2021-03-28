Easter 2021: Bible Verses to Share

Getty Images Pope Francis holds the book of the Gospels during Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday March 29, 2018 in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

In this Holy Week 2021, the days of the passion, crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, our savior, who, in his infinite love for humanity, assumed the burden of pain and torture to save us. Due to this great act of love and sacrifice, these days became the most important of Catholicism and the Christian faith.

For many people in the world this week is taken as a period of vacations and rest, this is not bad!, But we must always take a moment to reflect on everything that happens with us, in the world and around us . As thanks to God and the delivery of his son on the cross, Christians must cleanse our sins and guilt, repairing them in the way that Jesus taught us: “Love one another, as I have loved you”, and therefore we It is now time to show that we are willing to watch over and help those who need our company and service.

One year after the #Pandemic, the #Iglesia de #Lima, # Peru, is preparing to live a #SemanaSanta physically isolated but spiritually united, under the motto: A family member gives himself for us so that the whole family have life. https://t.co/qrp0Sg4Y7n – Vatican News (@vaticannews_es) March 26, 2021

Now, in this time that we remember the most moving part of the life of Jesus, it is worth getting closer to the word of God through the Holy Scriptures, and that is why this article brings you a series of biblical quotes that you can read and on which you can reflect to apply them in your daily life.

Bible verses to share

• Now we are going to Jerusalem, and the Son of man will be handed over to the chief priests and the teachers of the law. They will condemn him to death and hand him over to the Gentiles to mock, scourge and crucify him. But on the third day he will rise again. Matthew 20: 18-19

• Praise God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! By his great mercy, he has made us born again through the resurrection of Jesus Christ, so that we may have a living hope. 1 Peter 1: 3

• Lord, grant us salvation! Lord, grant us victory! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord. From the house of the Lord we bless you. Psalm 118: 25-26

• He said: «Abba, Father, everything is possible for you. Do not make me drink this bitter drink, but it is not what I want, but what you want ». Mark 14:36

• Truly, truly, I say to you: He who hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life; and it will not come to condemnation, but it has passed from death to life. John 5:24

• And while they were eating, Jesus took bread, and blessed it, and broke it, and gave it to his disciples, and said: Take, eat; this is my body. And taking the cup, and having given thanks, he gave it to them, saying, Drink of it, all of you; for this is my blood of the new covenant, which is shed for many for the remission of sins. Matthew 26: 26-28

• “But he was pierced because of our rebellion, he was tormented because of our iniquities; the punishment he suffered brought us peace, through his wounds we attained health. (NASB) Isaiah 53: 5

• Because Christ also suffered once for sins, the just for the unjust, to bring us to God. In the body, he suffered death; but in the spirit it was quickened … ” 1 Peter 3:18

• “… And, through him, to reconcile to himself all things, both those on earth and those in heaven, making peace through the blood that he shed on the cross. At one time you, because of your attitude and your bad actions, were estranged from God and were his enemies. But now God, in order to present them holy, blameless, and blameless before him, has reconciled them into the mortal body of Christ through his death … ” Colossians 1: 20-22

• “Because Christ did not enter that man-made sanctuary, which was only a figure of the true sanctuary, but entered heaven itself, where he now appears before God to plead on our behalf. And he did not enter to offer himself in sacrifice many times, as every high priest does every year, who enters the sanctuary to offer the blood of others. If that were the case, Christ would have had to die many times since the creation of the world. But the fact is that now, at the end of time, Christ has appeared once and for all, offering himself as a sacrifice to take away sin. ” (DHH) Hebrews 9: 24-26

