The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recommended this Tuesday (05.05.2020) to all the countries of America to be cautious when eliminating or softening the preventive measures against COVID-19, to prevent the disease from spreading with more force, considering that this is a region that has failed to control the first outbreak.

“Be cautious, easing or removing restrictive measures can accelerate the spread of the virus and open the door to a dramatic resurgence and spread to other adjacent areas,” Dr. Carissa F. Etienne said at a telematic news conference. , director of this organization. It also called on governments to base their decisions on data and to think “locally” when considering a relaxation of the measures.

Etienne said that in many areas of the region the number of infections multiplies in just days. “In the United States, Canada, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Mexico we are seeing cases that double in four days or less,” he said. “This is a worrying indicator that tells us that transmission is still very high in those countries, and that they must implement the full range of public health measures available: comprehensive testing, contact tracing (when contagions are verified), case isolation and, of course, social distancing ”, he added.

Concern for Haiti

The director of PAHO also explained that each state will have to decide on its own measures based on a “balance” between the economic recovery and the number of deaths that it is willing to assume. “We must all continue to act aggressively to contain the spread” of the new coronavirus, Etienne said. “The social and economic pressure we are seeing now will be even greater if we do not contain the virus, if we remove control measures prematurely and overwhelm the capacity of our health systems,” he said.

Etienne expressed concern about the situation in Haiti, where he believes the stage exists for “a perfect storm” as it is going through a humanitarian crisis. And he warned that the return of 17,000 Haitians from the Dominican Republic, where there is community transmission, could lead to the spread of the virus in a nation where, he said, it will be very difficult to apply social distancing measures. “There is a real danger that the outbreak will increase, followed by a humanitarian crisis in Haiti,” he warned.

